Saints 52, Lions 38
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Saints' Alex Okafor, totally five sacks for New Orleans, late in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Saints 52-38 victory at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate flips into the end zone in front of Saints' Rafael Bush for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is all smiles after Golden Tate's touchdown celebration in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Tommylee Lewis makes a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Ted Ginn Jr. pulls in a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of trouble and into the frying pan, losing the ball and Saints recovering in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball and Saints recover in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball and Saints Kenny Vaccaro recovers in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie Jarrad Davis can't catch up to Saints' Ted Ginn Jr., who takes into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate puts on the breaks and lets Saints' Ken Crawley go over his back and then takes it into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate spins around Saints' Rafael Bush and continues into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford brings down Saints' Craig Robertson after Robertson knocked the ball away from Stafford and recovered the fumble in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells is tripped up by Saints' Marshon Lattimore and falls just short of the end zone as the Lions went for it on 4th down but ended with no points at the end of the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Saints' Cameron Jordan with Lions Emmett Cleary defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Saints' Cameron Jordan and Craig Robertson with Lions' Emmett Cleary defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford under pressure tries to shuffle pass the ball up to running back Theo Riddick in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Saints' Vonn Bell late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is helped off the turf by teammates Travis Swanson and Theo Riddick after being sacked near the end of the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and teammates take a knee as safety Glover Quin is injured and laying on the turf in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Glover Quin is helped off the field after a fierce hit in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Alvin Kamara hurdles Lions' Darius Slay for a first down along the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Alvin Kamara hurdles Lions' Darius Slay for a first down along the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saint's Marshon Lattimore takes Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford intercepted pass into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Cooter and quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines after Saints' Marshon Lattimore intercepted Stafford's pass and took it into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tackle Rick Wagner lies on the turf for a moment after a hit in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is taken down by his own player, after tackle Brian Mihalik is pushed into the QB in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells pulls in a touchdown reception over Saints' Craig Robertson in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Drew Brees throws under pressure in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson tips a Saints quarterback Drew Brees' pass in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions special teams Jamal Agnew runs back a kick in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
No, that's not Lions running back Ameer Abdullah getting an "atomic weggie," but he did get his under shirt ripped as he tries to evade getting tackled on a run in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Cameron Jordan dunks the ball over the crossbar after taking a tipped ball into the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets a ball tipped by Saints' Alex Okafor in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints head coach Sean Payton disagrees with a refs call during the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew takes a punt 74 yards back into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew takes a punt all the way back into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter but picks up a taunting penalty by waving bye as he streaks down the sideline in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs is able to get a finger on Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman, bringing him down and preventing a big gain in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jared Abbrederis can't hang on for a completion with Saints' Marshon Lattimore defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner is hammered trying to get to the ball by Saints' Kenny Vaccaro in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' D.J. Hayden gets a head in on Saints' Coby Fleener pass, knocking it away on third down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Jarrad Davis and Tavon Wilson break up a long pass intended for Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints quarterback Drew Bree's throws under pressure from Lions' Anthony Zettel in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defense of Miles Killebrew, Tavon Wilson and Darius Slay Jr. bring down Saints' Mark Ingram II in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah just misses dragging down Saints' Alvin Kamara in the end zone for a touch back in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson takes a pick-six into the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and teammates celebrate Robinson's pick-six in the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Cameron Jordan finds the ball in his hands after a tipped Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's pass for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford after the 52-38 New Orleans victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford after the 52-38 New Orleans victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A New Orleans police officer stands at attention as the national anthem is sang at the start of the NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A little air guitar to the music over the Superdome speakers for Lions tight end Eric Ebron as the players head out onto the field for warm-ups before Detroit and the New Orleans Saints play at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Members of the injury depleted offensive line head to the locker room after warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
No thats not Deadmau5 or Golden Tate for that matter but definitely making a statement, cheering for Detroit as the Lions leave the field after warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells reaches out for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injuries continue to plague the Lions and general manager Bob Quinn as T.J. Lang did not dress for warm-ups and Cornelius Washingrton is inactive.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Secondary coach Alan Williams talks to his unit during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate stretches out for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones reaches back for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron readies for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    New Orleans — Justin Rogers grades the Lions' performance in Sunday’s 52-38 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

    Quarterback

    Matthew Stafford had some protection issues, and there were also issues with his receivers getting open, but when you have 12 passes get tipped at the line of scrimmage, fumble twice and turn the ball over five times, you’re part of the problem. Stafford has a long track record of using a variety of arm slots to work around hands in his passing lanes, but the Saints had his number on Sunday. Two of those tips ended in picks. The bigger problem, and one that’s been around all season, is Stafford’s ball security. He’s being hit too much, no question, but he’s compounding on the issue, but letting the ball slip free of his grasp. Those two fumbles turned into 14 points for the Saints.  Grade: D

    Running backs

    Ameer Abdullah had 54 yards on 14 carries, but 34 of it came on one run. Combined with Theo Riddick, the tandem managed to 111 yards from scrimmage. Riddick did most of his damage as a pass-catcher, hauling in five balls from 45 yards, but wasn’t on the same page with Stafford on a hot route, leading to a sack that caused one of the fumbles.  Grade: D+

    Wide receivers

    Golden Tate came through with an impressive individual effort early in the game, shedding multiple tackles on a 45-yard touchdown. Marvin Jones also caught a touchdown pass, winning a one-on-one battle against tight coverage on a deep throw down the sideline. But tight coverage is becoming a pressing issue as the Lions’ receivers are often struggling to win individual battles, especially on third downs. That’s forcing Stafford to hold on to the ball longer and is leading to some of the protection problems. Grade: C+

    Tight ends

    Eric Ebron was a non-factor, catching one pass, off a deflection. Darren Fells was a little more involved, hauling in a 22-yard score. He was also stopped just short of the goal line on what could have been a second touchdown and dropped a pass over the middle.  Grade: C-

    Offensive line
    The patchwork group was brutalized by injuries before and during the game. Emmett Cleary made his first start, in place of T.J. Lang, and starting offensive tackles Rick Wagner and Greg Robinson both suffered in-game injuries. The Lions allowed Stafford to be sacked five times, but that doesn’t all fall on the unit. On the unblocked strip-sack, Stafford said the line blocked it correctly, there was a route communication issue. On the other sack-fumble, the receivers didn’t get open allowing the pressure to arrive after an initially clean pocket.  Grade: C-

    Defensive line

    The Lions didn’t get enough pressure on Drew Brees, who wasn’t sacked and hit just twice by defensive linemen. The front also didn’t do a good job setting the edge, letting the Saints to break multiple long runs on the perimeter. The saving grace for the group was the effort of A’Shawn Robinson, who snagged a pretty interception near the goal line that resulted in a pick-six. Grade: D

    Linebackers

    This group had been so good against the run this season, but had few answers for the Saints’ ground attack. In the second level, backup tight end Michael Hoomanawanui twice got behind Jarrad Davis, first for a 25-yard gain and a second time for a short touchdown. Davis also got juked badly on Ted Ginn’s touchdown in the first quarter. Rough day for the rookie. Grade: F

    Secondary

    The secondary did a poor job avoiding blockers, leading to some of the Saints’ success on outside carries. In coverage, the group decent. Star receiver Michael Thomas finished the day with only 11 yards on three catches. Ginn had some success on crossing routes, getting free from Darius Slay on a 20-yard touchdown and D.J. Hayden for a 24-yard gain in the second quarter. The coverage down the stretch was a key reason the Lions had a shot late.  Grade: C-

    Special teams

    Jamal Agnew’s 74-yard punt return sparked the Lions’ chances of coming back in the fourth quarter, but he drew an unnecessary taunting penalty at the end of the play. He also fumbled a punt late in the game that pinned the Lions’ at their own 1-yard line. Two plays later, the Saints were celebrating a game-sealing pick-six. Kicker Matt Prater went 1-of-2, missing a 56-yard attempt wide to the left, while punter Jeff Locke bounced back in what may be his final game with the team. He averaged 48.6 yards on his five boots.   Grade: B

    Coaches

    This grade is probably higher than people want to see, but the coaching staff didn’t turn the ball over five times, putting the team in a nearly unwinnable situation. There was significant clamoring to pull Stafford in the third quarter, when the team was down 35, but Jim Caldwell’s decision to stick with him proved to be the correct one, as the Lions got the ball back down one score with a chance to tie it in the fourth quarter. The play call at the end of the first half was questionable. On fourth down, needing a touchdown, Stafford threw it to a read that ran a route short of the end zone. How is that even an option? Grade: D+

