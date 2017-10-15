Saints 52, Lions 38
Lions' Golden Tate flips into the end zone in front
Lions' Golden Tate flips into the end zone in front of Saints' Rafael Bush for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is all smiles after
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is all smiles after Golden Tate's touchdown celebration in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Tommylee Lewis makes a reception in front of
Saints' Tommylee Lewis makes a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of trouble and into the frying pan, losing the ball and Saints recovering in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball and Saints recover in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball and Saints Kenny Vaccaro recovers in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie Jarrad Davis can't catch up to Saints'
Lions rookie Jarrad Davis can't catch up to Saints' Ted Ginn Jr. who takes into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A little air guitar to the music over the Superdome
A little air guitar to the music over the Superdome speakers for Lions tight end Eric Ebron as the players head out onto the field for warmups before Detroit and the New Orleans Saints play at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Members of the injury depleted offensive line head
Members of the injury depleted offensive line head to the locker room after warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells reaches out for a reception
Lions tight end Darren Fells reaches out for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay warms up before the game.
Lions corner back Darius Slay warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injuries continue to plaque the Lions and general manager
Injuries continue to plaque the Lions and general manager Bob Quin as T.J. Lang did not dress for warmups and Cornelius Washingrton is inactive.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis readies for a
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
No thats not Deadmau5 or Golden Tate for that matter
No thats not Deadmau5 or Golden Tate for that matter but definitely making a statement, cheering for Detroit as the Lions leave the field after warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Secondary coach Allan Williams talks to his unit during
Secondary coach Allan Williams talks to his unit during warmups. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / Detroit News).   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Golden Tate stretches out for a reception during
Lions Golden Tate stretches out for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver T.J. Jone reaches back for a reception
Lions wide receiver T.J. Jone reaches back for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron readies for a reception
Lions tight end Eric Ebron readies for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    New Orleans — While the Lions battled the New Orleans Saints, more than 1,200 miles away there was a seismic shift in the NFC North race when Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone.

    The injury, to his throwing shoulder, could sideline Rodgers the rest of the season.

    The news didn’t reach the Lions’ locker room until after the loss to the Saints, when the media brought word.

    “I did not know that,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “Injuries are tough.”

    Rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis offered a similar, muted reaction when asked what Rodgers’ injury might mean for the Lions.

    “I honestly know what to say about that,” Davis said. “That’s a tough loss for them, though.”

    After suffering an exhausting 52-38 loss to the Saints, some Lions weren’t in the mood to hear about another team or player’s woes.

    Cornerback Nevin Lawson, already annoyed with losing to the Saints, was agitated when asked about what Rodgers’ injury means for the division race.

    “It changes nothing, man,” he said. “We just played a game. I ain’t worried about no damn Aaron Rodgers. I don’t give a (expletive) about Aaron Rodgers.

    Rodgers had been off to a strong start prior to the injury, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,367 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Packers were 4-1 and sitting alone atop the division.

    With Rodgers out, the Packers’ offense struggled in a 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Backup Brett Hundley came in and completed 18-of-33 passes for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

    Rodgers’ injury is reminiscent of 2013, when he missed seven games with a broken collarbone, but returned for the final game of the season and led the Packers to a win and the NFC North crown.

    The Lions play the Packers in three weeks, in Green Bay, on Monday Night Football. The two teams also close the season in Detroit on New Year’s Eve.

