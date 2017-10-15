Saints vs Lions
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions Golden Tate flips into the end zone in front
Lions Golden Tate flips into the end zone in front of Saints' Rafael Bush for a touchdown in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is all smiles after
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is all smiles after Golden Tate's touchdown celebration in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saints' Tommylee Lewis makes a reception in front of
Saints' Tommylee Lewis makes a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of trouble and into the frying pan, losing the ball and Saints recovering in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball and Saints recover in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball and Saints Kenny Vaccaro recovers in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie Jarrad Davis can't catch up to Saints'
Lions rookie Jarrad Davis can't catch up to Saints' Ted Ginn Jr. who takes into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during warmups.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during warmups. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the injury depleted offensive line head
Members of the injury depleted offensive line head to the locker room after warmups. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
No thats not Deadmau5 or Golden Tate for that matter
No thats not Deadmau5 or Golden Tate for that matter but definitely making a statement, cheering for Detroit as the Lions leave the field after warmups. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A little air guitar to the music over the Superdome
A little air guitar to the music over the Superdome speakers for Lions tight end Eric Ebron as the players head out onto the field for warmups before Detroit and the New Orleans Saints play at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the injury depleted offensive line head
Members of the injury depleted offensive line head to the locker room after warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Darren Fells reaches out for a reception
Lions tight end Darren Fells reaches out for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions corner back Darius Slay warms up before the game.
Lions corner back Darius Slay warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injuries continue to plaque the Lions and general manager
Injuries continue to plaque the Lions and general manager Bob Quin as T.J. Lang did not dress for warmups and Cornelius Washingrton is inactive.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis readies for a
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
No thats not Deadmau5 or Golden Tate for that matter
No thats not Deadmau5 or Golden Tate for that matter but definitely making a statement, cheering for Detroit as the Lions leave the field after warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Secondary coach Allan Williams talks to his unit during
Secondary coach Allan Williams talks to his unit during warmups. NFL Detroit Lions against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / Detroit News).   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Golden Tate stretches out for a reception during
Lions Golden Tate stretches out for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver T.J. Jone reaches back for a reception
Lions wide receiver T.J. Jone reaches back for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Eric Ebron readies for a reception
Lions tight end Eric Ebron readies for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    New Orleans — Lions safety Glover Quin suffered a concussion in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and was removed from the game.

    Quin was attempting to make a stop on Saints running back Alvin Kamara and collided with defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson. The back of Quin’s head appeared to hit the turf hard following the hit. He was down for several minutes before being led to the locker room by training staff, where he was evaluated and has been ruled out.

    In his ninth season, Quin had been having one of the best seasons of his career. He had recorded 32 tackles while intercepting two passes and two fumbles.

    The injury puts Quin’s ironman streak in jeopardy. He’s started 122 consecutive games, the seventh-longest streak among active players and the most among safeties. He’ll have an extra week to recover with the Lions on the bye next week.

    Prior to being helped off the field, Quin had played every defensive snap for the Lions this season. He also didn’t miss a snap in 2016, playing all 1,027 defensive plays for Detroit.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE