Saints running back Mark Ingram scores a touchdown in front of Lions safety Glover Quin in the first half. (Photo: Bill Feig, Associated Press)

New Orleans — Lions safety Glover Quin suffered a concussion in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and was removed from the game.

Quin was attempting to make a stop on Saints running back Alvin Kamara and collided with defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson. The back of Quin’s head appeared to hit the turf hard following the hit. He was down for several minutes before being led to the locker room by training staff, where he was evaluated and has been ruled out.

In his ninth season, Quin had been having one of the best seasons of his career. He had recorded 32 tackles while intercepting two passes and two fumbles.

The injury puts Quin’s ironman streak in jeopardy. He’s started 122 consecutive games, the seventh-longest streak among active players and the most among safeties. He’ll have an extra week to recover with the Lions on the bye next week.

Prior to being helped off the field, Quin had played every defensive snap for the Lions this season. He also didn’t miss a snap in 2016, playing all 1,027 defensive plays for Detroit.

