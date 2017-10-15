The Detroit Lions put their 3-2 record on the line against the New Orleans Saints in a 1 p.m. game Sunday. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
LIONS VS. SAINTS
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
TV / radio: Fox / WJR 760
Records: Lions 3-2, Saints 2-2
Line: Saints by 3
