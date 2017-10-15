The Lions went for it on fourth down and goal and were stopped at the 1-yard line with seconds to go before halftime.
Mark Ingram added another rushing score to take a three-touchdown lead, 31-10.
Even with a 41-yard Matt Prater field goal to trim the Saints' lead to 24-10, Lions fans weren't happy.
The Saints took a commanding lead, 24-7, after a Mark Ingram touchdown.
Another takeaway for the Saints on a Matt Stafford mental lapse had fans searching for answers.
The Lions' defense allows a quick touchdown drive to give the Saints the lead right back, and fans weren't enthused.
Matt Stafford bounced back after taking an awful sack and fumbling in his own end zone. He found Golden Tate for a nifty catch and run and leap into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.
Matt Stafford was sacked in the end zone and fumbled after holding the ball too long. Kenny Vaccaro picked it up for a Saints touchdown.
Not a good way to start the game as the Lions were forced to start their first drive inside the 2-yard line after a strong punt and holding call.
Here are reactions to the Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, compiled by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.
