The Lions went for it on fourth down and goal and were stopped at the 1-yard line with seconds to go before halftime.

Well that's the most Lions 4th down ever. — richie wilson (@rwil6) October 15, 2017

Me every year: These aren't the same old Lions!!!



Me later every year: Can't believe these guys fooled me again. — LG (@LGhail) October 15, 2017

Mark Ingram added another rushing score to take a three-touchdown lead, 31-10.

just in - live look at lions defense pic.twitter.com/f9DwjhYfzr — Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) October 15, 2017

Live footage of everyone leaving the Lions' bandwagon. pic.twitter.com/kPZ6k4v94u — MASL Insider Rovitz (@Rovitz) October 15, 2017

The #Lions are currently on place to allow 62 points today. Im probably done for the game on Twitter. No use for nothing but negativity — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) October 15, 2017

Even with a 41-yard Matt Prater field goal to trim the Saints' lead to 24-10, Lions fans weren't happy.

There are 3 certainties in life: 1. Death 2. Taxes 3. Matt Prater FGs — Matt Vanisacker (@sacker53) October 15, 2017

FIELD GOALS DO NOT WIN YOU GAMES EARLY ON LIONS! — Tommy Borgia (@Tommy_Borgia) October 15, 2017

The Saints took a commanding lead, 24-7, after a Mark Ingram touchdown.

Defense asleep. Offense stayed in Detroit. @Lions season over 3-13 here we come. #DETvsNO — Jason Rendel (@JRendel1827) October 15, 2017

I’ve lost all hope for the lions — Danny Chandler (@DannyChandler23) October 15, 2017

Another takeaway for the Saints on a Matt Stafford mental lapse had fans searching for answers.

Here are a few potential upgrades for the Lions right tackle position pic.twitter.com/cEsQTMhhnK — LG (@LGhail) October 15, 2017

It's getting harder and harder to defend Stafford today — David Murray (@DJMurray88) October 15, 2017

Alright I have lost my patience with Stafford. — Justin Frommer (@jbf3498) October 15, 2017

The Lions' defense allows a quick touchdown drive to give the Saints the lead right back, and fans weren't enthused.

Lions D got carved up there sheesh — Mike Sterner (@Sparty_Mike) October 15, 2017

This Lions defense looked pretty leaky on that drive — Mike Payton (@POD_Payton) October 15, 2017

Matt Stafford bounced back after taking an awful sack and fumbling in his own end zone. He found Golden Tate for a nifty catch and run and leap into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.

Golden Tate said he probably wouldn't flip into an end zone again and a lie has never looked so good — Kyle Meinke (@kmeinke) October 15, 2017

Wow. That Golden Tate touchdown. — Brett Rasdall (@BrettRasdall) October 15, 2017

Matt Stafford was sacked in the end zone and fumbled after holding the ball too long. Kenny Vaccaro picked it up for a Saints touchdown.

Rookie mistake Matthew Stafford — Charles Steffani (@bharles187) October 15, 2017

Stafford, you can't hold the ball in the end zone for 4 seconds and expect not to get sacked... come on man — Michigan Sports (@MichSportsNet) October 15, 2017

Stafford you a veteran. You have to get rid of the ball — • (@iDontCheat_) October 15, 2017

Not a good way to start the game as the Lions were forced to start their first drive inside the 2-yard line after a strong punt and holding call.

#Lions struggling offense gets to start inside their own 2. Hooray. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) October 15, 2017

Here are reactions to the Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, compiled by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.