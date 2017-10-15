Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang was scratched for Sunday's game against the Saints with a back injury. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

New Orleans — Quarterback Matthew Stafford is active, but the Lions unexpectedly scratched two players from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Defensive end Cornelius Washington and guard T.J. Lang headline the team’s inactive list.

Lang had been on the injury report and limited the past two weeks with a back injury, but played last week against Carolina. Washington, a key part of the team’s defensive end rotation, had not been on the injury report.

When Lang briefly left a game two weeks ago, he was replaced by Emmett Cleary. It’s possible Tim Lelito could also see action in Lang’s place. Lelito played for the Saints from 2013-16.

Also inactive for the Lions are running backs Dwayne Washington (quad) and Tion Green, wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) and recently signed defensive lineman Datone Jones.

For the Saints, left tackle Terron Armstead is active for the first time this season. Wide receiver Willie Snead, who entered the week questionable with a hamstring injury, is also active.

