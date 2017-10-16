Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The game had more twists and turns than any in recent memory, but the Lions fell short of a historic comeback in New Orleans. We offer our takeaways on the game.

Center Travis Swanson was one of the few members of the offensive line who escaped uninjured. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions' offensive line is bruised and battered. Left tackle Greg Robinson walked through the locker room on Monday with a heavy limp and his left ankle wrapped. Backup guard Emmett Cleary’s right ankle, which required a protective boot, was badly swollen and bruised.

The man Cleary replaced in the lineup on Sunday, guard T.J. Lang, was also in the locker room and offered an update on the back injury that unexpectedly sidelined him against the Saints.

“I was warming up for the game, getting loose and just had a little setback,” Lang said. “It happened to be a couple minutes before inactives were put in. I tried to do everything I could to get ready, but ultimately, I just couldn’t loosen up.”

Lang initially injured his back two weeks ago against Minnesota. He’s been limited in practice the past two weeks and said it had similarly tightened up once before and stayed that way the entire day.

While he acknowledged the travel probably didn’t help, he felt good to go on Saturday, after the team had arrived in New Orleans.

Lang is optimistic the bye week will provide the time he needs to heal up.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem moving forward, especially with a week off now, hopefully, get back to 100 percent health,” he said.

The final piece of injury puzzle up front is offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who remains on the physically unable to perform list after offseason shoulder surgery.

Decker is declining interview requests until he returns to practice. He’s eligible to return as soon as next week, when the Lions begin preparation for a Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will remain in town during the bye to continue his rehab.

