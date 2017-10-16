Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The game had more twists and turns than any in recent memory, but the Lions fell short of a historic comeback in New Orleans. We offer our takeaways on the game.

Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis can’t catch up to Saints receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who takes it into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday in New Orleans. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

New Orleans — Exhaustion, exasperation and frustration could be found in spades throughout the Detroit Lions’ locker room Sunday afternoon, following a wild, 52-38 loss to the New Orleans Saints that turned from embarrassing blowout to unfulfilled comeback.

But few players had a more somber tone than rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis, who battled a range of struggles, from getting his teammates in the proper position to significant individual lapses in coverage.

Davis took the wrong man, leaving tight end Michael Hoomanawanui wide open in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard score. Davis also abandoned Hoomanawanui on a seam route in zone coverage, surrendering a 25-yard gain. And the young linebacker had an opportunity to stop Ted Ginn in the open field on a shallow crossing route, but was juked badly by the speedy receiver who got the corner to finish off a 20-yard touchdown catch.

After most of his teammates had boarded the bus, Davis finished slowly dressing and fielded questions to which he knew he didn’t have the answers.

“We have no explanation, to be honest with you guys,” he said. “In the film, got to break it down and learn from it. I have no explanation right now.”

Davis was spotted slamming his helmet on the ground near the bench after giving up one reception. He admitted he has to do a better job keeping his composure.

With the bye week on the way, Davis said he’s going to spend time looking for ways to get better.

“Honestly, look myself in the mirror and say, ‘You are either going to get better or you are going to stay and keep getting beat,’ ” he said.

One positive Davis took from the difficult loss was the way the Lions fought back, despite a seemingly insurmountable 35-point deficit in the second half. The team’s never-say-die attitude resonates with the intrinsically motivated rookie.

“I’m glad to be on a team like this because no matter what the scoreboard says, we just saw that we are never going to be out of the game,” Davis said. “We are always going to fight. We are always going to do what we have to do to come back.

“(We’ve) got to learn how to finish and start faster. Once we get that going, we’ll be fine.”

