New Orleans — Typically, when you look at the snap counts after a game, it's common to see six offensive players take every snap — the quarterback and the five starting offensive linemen. Against the New Orleans Saints, only two linemen were on the field 100 percent of the plays.

Guard Graham Glasgow and center Travis Swanson came through the afternoon unscathed, but both offensive tackles and backup guard Emmett Cleary, starting in place of T.J. Lang, struggled through injuries.

Rick Wagner missed five snaps with an aggravated ankle injury, and might have missed more had he not been forced back into action when Greg Robinson also rolled his ankle. Cleary's injury never was announced, but he hobbled to the bench in the third quarter and was replaced by Tim Lelito, making his debut with the team.

In all, the Lions used all seven of their active linemen, with each playing at least 26 snaps. That's rough.

Here are some additional observations from Sunday's snap counts.

■ Nevin Lawson continued his recent domination of the cornerback timeshare with D.J. Hayden, playing 18 more snaps.

■ With wide receiver Golden Tate going out in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, Jared Abbrederis played a career-high 47 snaps.

■ With Haloti Ngata out for the season with a bicep injury, Akeem Spence got his first start and a significant workload bump. After averaging 32 plays the first five weeks, he played 52 against the Saints.

■  Rookie cornerback Teez Tabor made his defensive debut, playing three snaps.

■  For the third consecutive week, and fourth time this season, Darren Fells outsnapped Eric Ebron at tight end. Fells played 46 snaps against the Saints, catching a 22-yard touchdown. Ebron played 41 and had one catch for nine yards.

■  After two games of minimal usage on defense, rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin got a lengthy look in the loss, playing a season-high 27 defensive snaps. There's logic to the decision, attempting to utilize Maybin's coverage ability against a traditionally pass-happy Saints team.

PlayerPositionOffense%Defense%Special Teams%
Graham GlasgowG81100%  716%
Travis SwansonC81100%  716%
Matthew StaffordQB81100%    
Marvin JonesWR8099%    
Rick WagnerT7694%  716%
Greg RobinsonT6074%  49%
TJ JonesWR5872%    
Emmett ClearyT5365%  716%
Jared AbbrederisWR4758%  1636%
Darren FellsTE4657%  1636%
Golden TateWR4657%    
Eric EbronTE4151%    
Ameer AbdullahRB3746%    
Theo RiddickRB3543%    
Tim LelitoG2835%  1227%
Brian MihalikT2632%  716%
Zach ZennerRB911%  2351%
Michael RobertsTE56%  1227%
Nick BelloreLB11%23%3884%
Jarrad DavisLB  71100%920%
Darius SlayCB  6997%1022%
Tavon WilsonSS  6592%  
Tahir WhiteheadLB  6389%1227%
Akeem SpenceDT  5273%  
A'Shawn RobinsonDT  5172%1022%
Nevin LawsonCB  4361%1329%
Anthony ZettelDE  4361%613%
Ziggy AnsahDE  4259%  
Glover QuinFS  3752%716%
Charles WashingtonFS  3549%2453%
Jeremiah ValoagaDE  2941%1022%
George JohnsonDE  2941%1022%
Quandre DiggsCB  2839%1431%
Jalen Reeves-MaybinLB  2738%2862%
Miles KillebrewSS  2738%1533%
D.J. HaydenCB  2535%818%
Jeremiah LedbetterDT  2231%1227%
Caraun ReidDT  1825%12%
Teez TaborCB  34%1431%
Don CareyFS    3884%
Jamal AgnewCB    3169%
Steve LongaLB    2964%
Jeff LockeP    1636%
Don MuhlbachLS    1227%
Matt PraterK    1022%

