Quarterback Brad Kaaya is back with the Lions, after they claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made a trio of transactions Wednesday, including bringing back sixth-round draft pick Brad Kaaya. The Lions claimed the rookie quarterback back off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit also announced the signings of defensive end Jacquies Smith and offensive tackle Bryce Harris. To clear room on the roster, the team released three defensive linemen — George Johnson, Caraun Reid and Datone Jones.

Smith, undrafted out of Missouri in 2012, spent much of the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Bucs. He appeared in 27 games, including 18 starts from 2014-15, tallying 13.5 sacks during that stretch. But the past two years have been marred by injury. The 6-foot-2, 260-pounder has been limited to one game each year.

Harris adds much needed depth at offensive tackle, where starters Rick Wagner and Greg Robinson are currently battling injury. A six-year veteran has 37 games and four starts of experience, Harris was most recently with the Saints.

Johnson, Reid and Jones were all signed in-season. Johnson averaged 20 snaps the past four games, while Reid played 18 in his season debut last Sunday. Jones, who signed last week, was not active for that game.

