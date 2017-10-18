John Niyo, left, and Bob Wojnowski talk about the Lions during the bye week. (Photo: Detroit News)

The Lions are on a bye week but Wojo, Niyo and Rogers are busy at work with NFC North predictions near the midway point of the season.

Here are some of the highlights from this week's show.

► 1:40: Niyo on what went wrong in New Orleans

► 3:00: Lions' offensive woes

► 4:50: Rogers on what went right in New Orleans

► 7:50: NFC North without Aaron Rodgers

► 9:20: Vikings tied for first at 4-2

► 11:10: Lions upcoming schedule

► 12:20: Rogers says Lions can go 4-1 or 5-0 after the bye

► 14:10: NFL best bets, upset picks