Lions head coach Jim Caldwell cited a parable Two Monks and a Woman in explaining the need to look forward after the team's Week 6 loss to the Saints. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Leave it to Jim Caldwell to invoke Buddhism to describe the appropriate approach to the bye week.

The day after the Lions’ Week 6 loss to the New Orleans, Caldwell talked about the value of the defeat festering with his roster through the break.

But now that the break is over, the coach wants his team looking forward, not behind. To illustrate his point, he used a modified version of an old parable known as Two Monks and a Woman.

Summarized, the story tells about a pair of monks coming across a woman in distress, attempting to cross a river. Despite having taken a vow to never touch a woman, the older monk decides to help, carrying the woman across.

After rejoining his companion, the two walk for a few hours before the younger monk questions the decision. Paraphrasing, the older monk responded, “I put her down on the other side of the river. Why are you still carrying her?”

“So, sometimes that’s what losses can be like as well,” Caldwell said. “You can carry them a little bit too long into the bye week where we are right now. It’s got to be back behind us and looking forward to obviously playing a tough, tough football team that’s playing really well.”

The Lions welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to town this weekend, for a primetime showdown at Ford Field. The Steelers are 5-2, winners of three of their past four.

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers