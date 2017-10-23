Lions safety Glover Quin is helped off the field after a fierce hit in the third quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — For NFL ironman Glover Quin, it appears the bye week couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Lions safety suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the team’s Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, after colliding with teammate A’Shawn Robinson. But Quin was on the practice field Monday, suggesting there’s a good chance he’ll be able to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Quin has started 122 consecutive games, the longest active streak among safeties and seventh-longest in the league overall.

Also returning to practice for the Lions was linebacker Paul Worrilow, who has been out since Week 4 with a knee injury.

Not practicing for the Lions were wide receiver Golden Tate (shoulder), offensive tackle Greg Robinson (ankle), guard Emmett Cleary (ankle) and tight end Eric Ebron (paternity).

