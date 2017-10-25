Lions offensive tackle Corey Robinson has been out since early September, when he suffered a foot injury. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — An injured Detroit Lions offensive tackle returned to practice Wednesday, just not the one everyone has been patiently waiting for.

The Lions announced Corey Robinson would practice for the first time since being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury in September. Starting left tackle Taylor Decker remains sidelined while working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.

Robinson can practice the next 14 days. After that window, he must either be added to the active roster or placed on season-ending injured reserve. The earliest Robinson can play in a game would be team’s Nov. 12 home matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2015, Robinson has appeared in 15 games for the Lions, including three starts last season. He can play both left and right tackle.

The NFL changed its rules this offseason. Teams are now allowed to bring back two players from injured reserve. Robinson is the first to return to practice for the Lions this season.

Decker, who is currently on the physically unable to perform list, is eligible to return to practice and play in games as early as this week. Once he does begin practicing, the Lions will have 21 days to make a roster decision.

