Buy Photo Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 56 yard field goal that bounced off the bottom bar in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sept. 18, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Allen Park – The Detroit Lions know what it’s like to be without a reliable kicker and aren’t interested in repeating the error of their ways. The team agreed to a three-year extension with Matt Prater Wednesday morning, a move which should keep the veteran standout in Detroit through the 2020 season.

The three-year extension is worth $11.4 million, with escalators that could raise it to $12.15 million, according to the NFL Network. Prater will receive a $3.6 million signing bonus.

Prater has been a godsend after the Lions went through more than a year of struggles finding a replacement for Jason Hanson, following his retirement in 2013.

The team initially turned to David Akers, another accomplished veteran, but one who was coming off double hernia surgery. Akers missed five of his 24 attempts in 2013, his final NFL season.

In 2014, the Lions drafted Nate Freese out of Boston College as a long-term solution. Strong-legged and accurate, he had made 86.4 percent of his kicks in college, including a perfect 20-20 season as a senior. But that consistency vanished with the Lions.

After barely fending off a training camp challenge from Giorgio Tavecchio, Freese lasted just three weeks into the regular season, missing four of his seven field-goal attempts before he was released. Freese’s replacement, Alex Henery was even worse. He missed four of his five attempts in two games, including all three in a 17-14 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Neither Freese nor Henery have kicked in the NFL since.

Prater, who was coming off a Pro Bowl season, fell into the Lions laps in the middle of the 2014 season. After serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy for multiple alcohol-related offenses, he was released by the Denver Broncos.

The Lions rolled the dice on Prater straightening out his off-field issues and he’s rewarded them for taking the risk. Over the past three years, he’s made 85.7 percent of his field goal attempts and been lethal from long range, knocking down 19 kicks from 50 yards or beyond. He earned a second return trip to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Prater has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice this season and also earned the conference’s monthly honors in September.