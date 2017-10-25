Lions wide receiver Golden Tate made a surprising return to practice Wednesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Lions wide receiver Golden Tate made a surprising return to practice Wednesday.

He’s currently dealing with an AC joint sprain, according to the NFL Network, which also reported it would sideline him a couple weeks.

Also practicing for the Lions was safety Glover Quin, who still is working his way back from a concussion. He normally does interviews every Wednesday, but was absent from the locker room this week, indicating he’s still working his way through the return to play protocol.

Not practicing for the Lions were offensive tackle Greg Robinson and guard Emmett Cleary. Both players are hobbled by ankle injuries.

A full report on practice participation is expected out around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

