Allen Park — It appears Kenny Golladay has had a setback. The Lions rookie wide receiver was not on the practice field on Thursday, still dealing with the hamstring injury he suffered a month ago.

Golladay returned to practice, in a limited capacity, on Oct. 11. It was thought the bye week would provide him the necessary time to heal, but this latest development puts his status for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in doubt.

A standout during the preseason, the third-round draft pick hauled in a pair of touchdowns in the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals, but just three passes for 33 yards the next two games before injuring the hamstring.

In addition to Golladay, offensive tackle Greg Robinson and guard Emmett Clearly both remained sidelined by ankle injuries.

Both linemen were spotted working with a trainer on the side during the portion of the practice open to the media.

Wide receiver Golden Tate (shoulder), practiced for a second consecutive day.

