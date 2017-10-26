Offensive lineman Storm Norton has been re-signed to take the place of Dan Skipper on the Lions' practice squad. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions made a change at the back of the offensive tackle depth chart Thursday, signing Dan Skipper off the practice squad and releasing Bryce Harris. To take Skipper’s spot on the practice squad, the Lions re-signed Storm Norton.

Skipper, listed at 6-foot-9, 317 pounds, went undrafted out of Arkansas and spent his first offseason with the Dallas Cowboys. He was signed by the Lions at the end of September. He’ll provide depth behind Brian Mihalik and Rick Wagner, while Greg Robinson deals with an ankle injury.

Harris had only been with the Lions eight days after signing during the bye.

Norton, an undrafted rookie out of Toledo, returns to the Lions after spending the offseason and the first couple weeks of the regular season with the team.

