Wide receiver Anquan Boldin had 67 catches for 584 yards, including eight TDs for the Lions in 2016. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – If the Lions are interested in bringing back Anquan Boldin, coach Jim Caldwell isn’t saying.

Boldin, who announced his retirement earlier this offseason, recently expressed an interest in making a return. His agent, Tom Condon, has been given permission by the Buffalo Bills to shop his client on the trade market, according to ESPN.

The Lions employed Boldin last season, and pitched bringing him back this year, but Caldwell wouldn’t comment on the team’s current level of interest.

“We don’t talk about what our interests are, if we’re interested in a player. What I can tell you is we look to improve our team any way we possibly can at any point in time.

The Lions have gotten decent production from its receiving corps through six games, with the five-man rotation hauling in 79 passes for 962 yards and seven touchdowns. But the group is banged up. Golden Tate is dealing with a shoulder injury and Kenny Golladay is likely to miss a fourth straight game with a hamstring strain.

Boldin, one of the most productive receivers in NFL history, caught 67 passes for 584 yards for the Lions last season and led the team with eight touchdown grabs.

If any team acquires him via trade, they’ll be responsible for the remaining portion of his $2.75 million base salary. He also had $1.25 million in incentives tied to the deal.

