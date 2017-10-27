Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers preview the Lions-Steelers game on this week's Lions Lowdown. Detroit News

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of Sunday's Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Justin Rogers: I'm on a two-game streak of missing picks, so don't listen to me, but these two teams are heading in opposite directions at the moment. An extra week of rest and a primetime game at home should keep it close, but I'm not confident the bye can cure Detroit's slumping offense: Steelers 26, Lions 19

James Hawkins: The Lions exit the bye week and enter the national spotlight against the Steelers, whose offense is simple: Feed Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown as much as possible. Pittsburgh’s defense, though, will be difficult to crack as it surrenders the fewest passing yards per game and is tied for the second-most sacks, which doesn’t bode well for Matthew Stafford and an offense that could be without top receiver Golden Tate. Steelers, 27-17

John Niyo: The Lions have won five in a row coming off a bye. But this Steelers team is starting to look like a legitimate AFC title contender. This is the first of back-to-back primetime games, but the next one – at Green Bay – counts a little bit more. And that may play a factor, at least on the injury front. Steelers, 28-24

Bob Wojnowski: Ben Roethlisberger may not be the feared Big Ben of the past, but Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are as fearsome as any runner-receiver combination. The Sunday night atmosphere at Ford Field might help slow the Steelers’ offense, but their defense is the real problem. Pittsburgh is second in the NFL with 24 sacks, and the Lions haven’t been able to protect Matthew Stafford at all lately. Hard to see that changing right now. Steelers, 27-17

