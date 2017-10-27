Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers preview the Lions-Steelers game on this week's Lions Lowdown. Detroit News

Defensive tackle Greg Robinson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions will be down to their third-string left tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but could have their top wideout available for Sunday’s primetime game at Ford Field.

The team ruled out left tackle Greg Robinson on Friday, meaning Brian Mihalik will likely make his first professional start. The converted college defensive lineman has appeared in all six games for the Lions, but primarily in a special teams role.

Robinson had filled in for Taylor Decker the first six games while the latter is on the physically unable to perform list, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

The Lions also ruled out guard Emmett Cleary (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring). This is the fourth consecutive game Golladay will sit out after suffering a setback in practice this week.

The good news for the Lions is wide receiver Golden Tate is questionable, which is more promising than the initial reports from the NFL Network that his shoulder injury would sideline him for a few weeks.

Also questionable for the Lions are defensive end Ziggy Ansah (knee) and linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee). Ansah has been questionable every week during the regular season, but has started all six games.

Safety Glover Quin, who suffered a concussion two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints, is not listed on the injury report and is set to make his 123rd consecutive start on Sunday.

The Steelers will be down two starters for the game. The team has ruled out right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back).

