Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was knocked out of the game in the second quarter after suffering a concussion from a late hit. (Photo: Gail Burton, Associated Press)

Baltimore — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was dazed and bleeding as he was helped off the field.

Diagnosed with a concussion after absorbing a late hit by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso late in the second quarter, Flacco was taken to the locker room and did not return.

Fortunately for the Ravens, they didn’t need him in a 40-0 rout of the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Alex Collins ran for a career-high 113 yards, and Baltimore (4-4) returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the most lopsided shutout in franchise history.

In the midst of one of his best performances of the season, Flacco was hit high by Alonso while sliding at the end of an impromptu run. Flacco’s helmet flew off his head, and the 10-year quarterback appeared wobbly as he struggled to his feet.

Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness, providing Baltimore with a first down that ultimately turned into a touchdown.

Flacco was initially placed in concussion protocol, and by halftime was ruled out.

“Joe had a concussion and a cut ear,” coach John Harbaugh said. “They were stitching it up without any anesthesia, so he’s a tough dude. That’s as much as I know.”

Flacco went 10-for-15 for 101 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Maclin.

After losing four of five to fall under .500 for the first time this season, the Ravens put it all together with a showing that included a 63-yard interception return by C.J. Mosley and a 50-yard pick-six by Jimmy Smith.

“We coached a lot better, obviously. And we played a lot better,” Harbaugh said. “It was just a much better game for us.”

The Dolphins (4-3) came in with a three-game winning streak after rallying from 17- and 14-point deficits in the previous two weeks. There would be no comeback in this one, not against a swarming Baltimore defense that limited Miami to 196 yards.

Matt Moore was making his first start of the season, for an injured Jay Cutler. Four days earlier, Moore engineered a victory over the Jets after Cutler left with fractured ribs.

In this one, Moore completed 25 of 44 passes for 176 yards. He was sacked three times, and both his interceptions turned into scores for Baltimore.

“This is tough. These are hard ones,” Moore said. “You don’t ever go into a week preparing and expect it to turn out like this. I don’t know what to say right now. It’s just tough, tough. We got to figure some stuff out. I got to figure some stuff out.”

Moore received little backing from the running game, which generated only 45 yards against the 32nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

“It was inept. We’re not doing anything,” Miami coach Adam Gase said.

Baltimore went up 7-0 when Maclin slipped behind Bobby McCain and Nate Allen to haul in Flacco’s perfect pass on the right sideline.

Justin Tucker added field goals of 55 and 48 yards in the second quarter. After Cody Parkey missed from 50 yards for the Dolphins — his first misfire in nine tries this season — Flacco began the drive that would end in the end zone without him.

The late hit by Alonso gave Baltimore a first down at the Miami 5. Three plays later, Ryan Mallett threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Watson.

Mosley iced it with 14:15 left when he snared a poor throw by Moore near the line of scrimmage and turned it into his first career interception return for a touchdown.

As the Ravens were closing in on another score, a few players exchanged shoves and punches before Chris Moore pounced on a fumble in the end zone.

Overseeing an offense focused on protecting a sizable lead, Mallett went 3-for-7 for 20 yards.

Reports: Patriots' Hightower to have season-ending surgery

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers and according to multiple reports, is facing season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

The surgery will be for a torn pectoral muscle. It has not yet been announced by the team.

Hightower left Sunday’s win over Atlanta in the second half because of the shoulder issue and sat out the first practice of the week Wednesday.

With Hightower out, his snaps are expected to fall to Kyle Van Noy and David Harris.

Van Noy, a former Lion, has started all seven games this season and has 49 tackles and 3

.5 sacks. Harris (Michigan) has appeared in four games with one start and has four tackles.

Personnel dept.

The Cardinals placed quarterback Carson Palmer on injured reserve after he underwent surgery for a broken left arm.

The move means Palmer would not be able to play until the next-to-last game of the season, Dec. 24 at home against the Giants.

... Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett did not travel with the team to London because of a concussion.

Extra points

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart says the league expects Colin Kaepernick to be invited to the next meeting between owners and players to discuss social justice initiatives.

Lockhart says the meeting probably will take place next week.

... Texans defensive end J.J. Watt announced plans for how the more than $37 million he raised in the wake of Hurricane Harvey will be distributed.

Watt will divide $30.15 million of the donations between Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children.

... The NFL has sent a memo to the 32 teams rounding up its engagement initiatives with players, and looking toward what is next.