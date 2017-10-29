Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers preview the Lions-Steelers game on this week's Lions Lowdown. Detroit News

Lions wide receiver Golden Tate has 36 catches for 363 yards and two TDs. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – Lions wide Golden Tate is active for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, bucking early reports he would have to miss time with the shoulder injury he suffered against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago.

Tate has been Detroit’s top receiver through six games, catching 36 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns. But the team didn’t leave itself without an insurance policy, keeping Jace Billingsley active for the first time in his career, following his promotion off the practice squad earlier this week.

Inactive for the Lions are wide receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Teez Tabor, linebacker Paul Worrilow, offensive tackle Greg Robinson, guard Emmett Cleary and running backs Zach Zenner and Tion Green.

Zenner had been active the past four games, but will take a seat in favor of Dwayne Washington, who returns to action after missing those four weeks with a quad injury.

There were no surprises with the Steelers’ inactives.

The team had ruled out two starters, right tackle Marcus Gilbert and defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt, earlier in the week. The team also scratched wide Martavis Bryant after the receiver’s trade demands and criticism of teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media.

