Lions kicker Matt Prater puts the ball through the uprights to tie the game at 3 in the first quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Detroit — The Lions jumped out to a 12-10 lead at the half against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night thanks to four Matt Prater field goals and two forced turnovers. Here are some observations from the first two quarters.

■Safety Glover Quin avoided missing time with a concussion and picked up his playmaking ways right where he left off prior to the injury. He tracked a deep ball intended for Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown and made an impressive diving interception, securing the ball before rolling over. And just before the half, Quin scooped a Le’Veon Bell fumble off the turf, ending a potential scoring drive.

■Detroit’s offensive line had some issue with penalties, especially center Travis Swanson, but the group gave quarterback Matthew Stafford a good pocket to throw from more often than not. With the time, Stafford was able to get square, plant and deliver a number of well-placed deep balls. Left tackle fill-in Brian Mihalik has exceeded expectations.

■The Steelers jumped out to an early lead thanks to some well-executed pump fakes by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, taking advantage of an aggressive Lions secondary. On the first play, Roethlisberger faked a quick pass, drawing cornerback Nevin Lawson up toward the line, only to unleash a deep ball to rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Roethlisberger got Lawson out of position again, in the red zone, but receiver Eli Rogers dropped the third-down pass in the end zone.

■Lions receivers Marvin Jones and TJ Jones had outstanding first halves. Marvin Jones caught three balls for 94 yards, making three difficult grabs. TJ Jones did some serious damage near the sideline and already has a career-high 65 yards at the half.

■In his return to the lineup, punter Sam Martin looked sharp, averaging 50 yards on two booming punts and having good depth and accuracy on his kickoffs.

■Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter flexed some creativity, working cornerback and return man Jamal Agnew in on an offensive play, having Stafford flip the ball to the speedster on an end around that gained 12 yards.

■Detroit’s tight ends have had trouble holding onto the ball. Eric Ebron dropped a low pass early in the game, drawing a round of boos from the home crowd, rookie Michael Roberts couldn’t hang onto a good ball from Stafford while running a corner route and veteran Darren Fells dropped a touchdown in the final minute of the half.