Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says hello to Lions coach Jim Caldwell on the sidelines with other former players before the game. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – The Lions hosted more than 70 alumni for Sunday’s “homecoming” game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team plans to honor seven decades of Lions players at the half.

Barry Sanders, Lem Barney and Billy Sims are serving as honorary captains for the game. All three players wore No. 20 during their careers.

Here’s a full list of players who were in attendance:

Kerlin Blaise, Dre Bly, Dylan Gandy, Jason Hanson, Scott Kowalkowski, Clint Kriewaldt, Robert Porcher, Ron Rice, Shaun Rogers, Cory Schlesinger, Rob Sims, Stephen Tulloch, Roy Williams, Punter Jim Arnold, Jerry Ball, Terry Battle, Bennie Blades, Lomas Brown, Jeff Campbell, Pete Chryplewicz, Scott Conover, Ken Dallafior, Mike Farr, Kevin Glover, Hesley Hempstead, Cedric Jackson, George Jamison, Greg Jefferies, Victor Jones, Quarterback Erik Kramer, Herman Moore, Don Overton, Brett Perriman, Barry Sanders, Eric Stocz, Larry Tharpe, Marvin Thomas, Cyril Weems, William White, Al “Bubba” Baker, Roosevelt Barnes, Ken Callicutt, James Cribbs, Keith Dorney, Doug English, William Gay, James Harrell, Maurice Harvey, Eric Hipple, Allen Hughes, James Jones, Keith Karpinski, Horace King, Larry Lee, Pete Mandley, Bruce McNorton, Eddie Murray, Billy Sims, Rich Strenger, Tim Walton, Dan Wagoner, Luther Blue, Luther Bradley, Dexter Bussey, Lawrence Gaines, Levi Johnson, Freddie Scott, Bobby Thompson, Lem Barney, Roger Brown, Ed Flanagan, Greg Landry, Mike Lucci, Tom Nowatzke