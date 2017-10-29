The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers get the national stage on Sunday night with an 8:30 p.m. game on NBC at Ford Field. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
LIONS VS. STEELERS
When: Sunday, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Ford Field, Detroit
TV / radio: NBC / WJR 760
Records: Lions 3-3, Steelers 5-2
Line: Steelers by 3
