Lions vs. Steelers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride,
Buy Photo
Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride, with style, outside Ford Field before the NFL's Sunday night football with the Detroit Lions taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Detroit on Oct. 29, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse
Buy Photo
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse City but born in Detroit, show their teams' pride. Ben switched to a Steelers fan when his was young and Misty is a Steelers fan unless they are playing Detroit, "In out house we cheer for the Steelers but when the Lions are playing, I always cheer for them."  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching
Buy Photo
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching the earlier games with her friends celebrating her 28th birthday and the Detroit Lions on Sunday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine
Buy Photo
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine Love with Lions fan Iasha Hamell outside Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents,
Buy Photo
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents, Lions fans, his father, Rob Steingold of Grand Rapids, at left, while they fans tailgate in Greektown before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland,
Buy Photo
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland, takes a selfie in front of Ford Field before Sunday Night Football.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers get the national stage on Sunday night with an 8:30 p.m. game on NBC at Ford Field. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

    LIONS VS. STEELERS

    When: Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

    Where: Ford Field, Detroit

    TV / radio: NBC / WJR 760

    Records: Lions 3-3, Steelers 5-2

    Line: Steelers by 3

    MORE COVERAGE

    Golden Tate in lineup for Lions vs. Steelers

    Lions fielding trade deadline calls for Eric Ebron

    Stats reveal Detroit Lions’ positive, negative trends

    Lions’ Billingsley could be on brink of bigger role

    Lions plot to derail Antonio Brown's 'boomin' business'

    Lions vs. Steelers preview: Don't get caught stargazing

    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE