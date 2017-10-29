Buy Photo Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland, takes a selfie in front of Ford Field before Sunday Night Football. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Here are reactions to notable moments during Sunday's Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

Despite a decades-long tradition of ineptitude and heartbreaking losses, primetime games still net the Lions new fans. Popcorn and stuffed animals help.

Yazzy the newest lions fan pic.twitter.com/FDuaP7PvS3 — Juan P DeLaO (@pdelao74) October 30, 2017

Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel continued his stellar play this season by forcing this fumble, recovered by Glover Quin. The turnover led to a Lions field goal, and the first half ended with Detroit in the lead 12-10.

How does Zettel make this play as here's being choked (no call) by Villanueva and still forces fumble pic.twitter.com/OW82FzDvfw — pfnnewmedia (@pfnnewmedia) October 30, 2017

Matt Prater was one of the best Lions on the field during the first half. His 51-yarder in the second quarter made the score 10-9. Prater has the best career percentage on 50+ yard field goals ever in the NFL.

Le'Veon Bell showed great patience on this touchdown run in the second quarter to put the Steelers up 10-6.

The ensuing touchdown celebration showed off Pittsburgh's impressive team mentality.

Glover Quin got full extension on this leaping interception, his third of the season and 24th of his career. The Lions defense looked good in the first half.

Matt Prater made his 11th and 12th field goals of the season to put the Lions up 6-3 in the second quarter.