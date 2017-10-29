Lions vs. Steelers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Steelers' Le'Veon
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the first quarter in the game with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Oct. 29, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster is all alone on the sidelines
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster is all alone on the sidelines for a long complete pass on the first play by the Steelers offense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate is taken down by Steelers' Vince
Lions' Golden Tate is taken down by Steelers' Vince Williams and Ryan Shazier in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't look happy
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't look happy after Detroit picked up a penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts the ball through the
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts the ball through the uprights to tie the game at 3 in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers'
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers' Antonio Brown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Steelers' Le'Veon
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works through the
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works through the Steelers defense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Lions Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 29, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / Detroit News).   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Lions Al 'Bubba' Baker and Robert Porcher make
Former Lions Al 'Bubba' Baker and Robert Porcher make their way down the tunnel before the game as former Detroit players gather on the sidelines before the game. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Oct. 29, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater gets a pat on the helmet by
Lions kicker Matt Prater gets a pat on the helmet by former Lions Dre Bly during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek chats with
Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek chats with former Lions Stephen Tulloch on the sidelines during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says hello to Lions coach Jim Caldwell on the sidelines with other former players before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders chats
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders chats with former Detroit quarterback Erik Kramer on the sidelines.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman William Gay
Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman William Gay chats with Steelers corner back Williams Gay on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride,
Buy Photo
Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride, with style, outside Ford Field before the NFL's Sunday night football with the Detroit Lions taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Detroit on Oct. 29, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse
Buy Photo
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse City but born in Detroit, show their teams' pride. Ben switched to a Steelers fan when his was young and Misty is a Steelers fan unless they are playing Detroit, "In out house we cheer for the Steelers but when the Lions are playing, I always cheer for them."  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching
Buy Photo
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching the earlier games with her friends celebrating her 28th birthday and the Detroit Lions on Sunday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine
Buy Photo
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine Love with Lions fan Iasha Hamell outside Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents,
Buy Photo
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents, Lions fans, his father, Rob Steingold of Grand Rapids, at left, while they fans tailgate in Greektown before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland,
Buy Photo
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland, takes a selfie in front of Ford Field before Sunday Night Football.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Here are reactions to notable moments during Sunday's Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

    Despite a decades-long tradition of ineptitude and heartbreaking losses, primetime games still net the Lions new fans. Popcorn and stuffed animals help.

    Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel continued his stellar play this season by forcing this fumble, recovered by Glover Quin. The turnover led to a Lions field goal, and the first half ended with Detroit in the lead 12-10.

    Matt Prater was one of the best Lions on the field during the first half. His 51-yarder in the second quarter made the score 10-9. Prater has the best career percentage on 50+ yard field goals ever in the NFL.

    Le'Veon Bell showed great patience on this touchdown run in the second quarter to put the Steelers up 10-6.

    The ensuing touchdown celebration showed off Pittsburgh's impressive team mentality.

    Glover Quin got full extension on this leaping interception, his third of the season and 24th of his career. The Lions defense looked good in the first half.

    Matt Prater made his 11th and 12th field goals of the season to put the Lions up 6-3 in the second quarter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE