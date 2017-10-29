Steelers 20, Lions 15
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception in the end zone with Steelers' Sean Davis defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Antonio Brown pulls down a touchdown reception
Steelers' Antonio Brown pulls down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Miles Killebrew in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T. J. Jones pulls down a first down reception
Lions' T. J. Jones pulls down a first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs celebrates after bringing down
Lions' Quandre Diggs celebrates after bringing down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Justin Hunter tips a reception into the air
Steelers' Justin Hunter tips a reception into the air and Lions' Darius Slay just misses intercepting in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay can't intercept a tipped ball intended
Lions' Darius Slay can't intercept a tipped ball intended for Steelers' Justin Hunter in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis can't stop a pass from reaching
Lions' Jarrad Davis can't stop a pass from reaching Steelers' Jesse James for a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin is all smiles after corralling a
Lions' Glover Quin is all smiles after corralling a fumble for Detroit in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a long first down reception
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a long first down reception all alone along the Steelers sideline with head coach Mike Tomlin looking on in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Steelers' Le'Veon
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the first quarter in the game with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Oct. 29, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster is all alone on the sidelines
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster is all alone on the sidelines for a long complete pass on the first play by the Steelers offense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate is taken down by Steelers' Vince
Lions' Golden Tate is taken down by Steelers' Vince Williams and Ryan Shazier in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't look happy
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't look happy after Detroit picked up a penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts the ball through the
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts the ball through the uprights to tie the game at 3 in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers'
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers' Antonio Brown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Steelers' Le'Veon
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works through the
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works through the Steelers defense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Lions Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 29, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / Detroit News).   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Lions Al 'Bubba' Baker and Robert Porcher make
Former Lions Al 'Bubba' Baker and Robert Porcher make their way down the tunnel before the game as former Detroit players gather on the sidelines before the game. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Oct. 29, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater gets a pat on the helmet by
Lions kicker Matt Prater gets a pat on the helmet by former Lions Dre Bly during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek chats with
Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek chats with former Lions Stephen Tulloch on the sidelines during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says hello to Lions coach Jim Caldwell on the sidelines with other former players before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders chats
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders chats with former Detroit quarterback Erik Kramer on the sidelines.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman William Gay
Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman William Gay chats with Steelers corner back Williams Gay on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride,
Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride, with style, outside Ford Field before the NFL's Sunday night football with the Detroit Lions taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Detroit on Oct. 29, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse City but born in Detroit, show their teams' pride. Ben switched to a Steelers fan when his was young and Misty is a Steelers fan unless they are playing Detroit, "In out house we cheer for the Steelers but when the Lions are playing, I always cheer for them."  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching the earlier games with her friends celebrating her 28th birthday and the Detroit Lions on Sunday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine Love with Lions fan Iasha Hamell outside Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents,
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents, Lions fans, his father, Rob Steingold of Grand Rapids, at left, while they fans tailgate in Greektown before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland,
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland, takes a selfie in front of Ford Field before Sunday Night Football.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — The Lions offense had no problem moving the ball, navigating into the red zone five times, but couldn’t manage to get into the end zone once, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-15, Sunday night.

    The closer the Lions got to the goal line, the more inept the offense become. On back-to-back drives in the second half they stalled at the 1-yard line. The first, they turned it over on downs when quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked trying to scramble through traffic. The second, they settled for a 19-yard Matt Prater field goal.

    Prater was superb, making all five of his kicks on the night, but you’re not going to win many games not scoring a touchdown.

    BOX SCORE: Steelers 20, Lions 15

    The Steelers scored two and it was a 97-yard touchdown pass to rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the third quarter that proved to be game-winner.

    The dagger came after the Lions’ coughed it up on downs. Facing a third-and-9 from their own 3-yard line, Smith-Schuster shook nickelback Quandre Diggs in the slot and took a quick throw from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and outran the rest of the Lions’ defense for the score.

    It was the key play in the coming out party for Smith-Schuster, a second-round pick in the most recent draft. Starting in place of the benched Martavis Bryant, the rookie hauled in six passes for 189 yards and the touchdown. He had 231 receiving yards through the first seven games.

    Smith-Schuster helped the Steelers take an early 3-0 lead, catching a 41-yard pass on the first play of the night. Roethlisberger faked a short pass with a pump fake, drawing in cornerback Nevin Lawson as Smith-Schuster slipped behind the defense.

    The Steelers nearly had a touchdown on that opening drive, but Eli Rogers dropped a wide open pass in the end zone on third down, leading to Chris Boswell to settle for a 34-yard boot.

    The Lions quickly tied it with a 43-yard field goal after an eight-play 55-yard drive.

    Detroit took the lead in the second quarter on a 37-yard Prater effort. Back-to-back false start penalties against offensive tackle Brian Mihalik and center Travis Swanson derailed the drive in the red zone before Prater came in for the save.

    The Steelers regained the lead on the ensuing possession when All-Pro receiver outmuscled safety Miles Killebrew for a  40-yard catch to the 5-yard line and running back Le’Veon Bell punched it in from there.

    But Prater tacked on two more field goals before the half to send the Lions to the locker room with a 12-10 advantage.

    The Lions opened the third quarter with the ball, but had a rare offensive sputter and Sam Martin shanked a punt, giving the Steelers the ball in Lions’ territory. They turned that into a field goal to take the 13-12 lead.

    That led into the Steelers’ goal-line stand and Smith-Schuster’s long touchdown.

    The Lions had two more chances to take the lead but settled on a 19-yard field goal when running back Dwayne Washington was stopped at the 1-yard line on third-and-goal.

    And on Detroit’s final possession, the Lions again sputtered inside the 5, audibling into a draw to Theo Riddick on third down that was stopped for a loss and seeing Stafford’s fourth-down throw disrupted by pressure and nearly intercepted.

    The Steelers got a final first down, on a pass to Smith-Schuster to run out the clock on the win.

    Stafford threw for 423 yards in the loss.

