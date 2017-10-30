Jacquies Smith, released by the Buccaneers in 2016, was re-signed by the Lions on Monday. (Photo: Elsa / Getty Images)

Allen Park — The Lions have re-signed defensive end Jacquies Smith, while placing guard Tim Lelito on injured reserve.

Smith had been released Saturday when the Lions added punter Sam Martin to the active roster.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Smith had a successful two-year stretch starting in 2014 when he tallied 13.5 sacks in 27 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After suffering a knee injury in the season-opener in 2016 and missing time to start this year with the flu, he was released by the Bucs.

He signed with the Lions before the team’s bye week.

“They want me to get after the passer,” Smith said last week. “That’s my track record, that’s what I’ve been known to do in this league. Proven. I just have to get back out there to showing I’m me again, honestly. Once I get the opportunity, I’ll do it.”

Lelito, the St. Clair native, suffered a thigh injury while blocking for a field goal during Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

