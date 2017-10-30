Steelers 20, Lions 15
Lions' Golden Tate covers his face with his helmet
Lions' Golden Tate covers his face with his helmet after fumbling the ball with Steelers' Artie Burns recovering late in the fourth quarter of the 20-15 Pittsburgh victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 29, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates with teammates after passing from the end zone to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster who took it all the way down the field for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception in the end zone with Steelers' Sean Davis defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Antonio Brown pulls down a touchdown reception
Steelers' Antonio Brown pulls down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Miles Killebrew in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T. J. Jones pulls down a first down reception
Lions' T. J. Jones pulls down a first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs celebrates after bringing down
Lions' Quandre Diggs celebrates after bringing down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Justin Hunter tips a reception into the air
Steelers' Justin Hunter tips a reception into the air and Lions' Darius Slay just misses intercepting in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay can't intercept a tipped ball intended
Lions' Darius Slay can't intercept a tipped ball intended for Steelers' Justin Hunter in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis can't stop a pass from reaching
Lions' Jarrad Davis can't stop a pass from reaching Steelers' Jesse James for a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin is all smiles after corralling a
Lions' Glover Quin is all smiles after corralling a fumble for Detroit in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a long first down reception
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a long first down reception all alone along the Steelers sideline with head coach Mike Tomlin looking on in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Steelers' Le'Veon
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster is all alone on the sidelines
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster is all alone on the sidelines for a long complete pass on the first play by the Steelers offense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate is taken down by Steelers' Vince
Lions' Golden Tate is taken down by Steelers' Vince Williams and Ryan Shazier in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't look happy
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't look happy after Detroit picked up a penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts the ball through the
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts the ball through the uprights to tie the game at 3 in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers'
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers' Antonio Brown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Steelers' Le'Veon
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works through the
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works through the Steelers defense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford thinks running back
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford thinks running back Dwayne Washington is heading for the end zone and a touchdown but he's stopped short by the Steelers defense including Sean Davis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Dwayne Washington is heading for the end zone
Lions' Dwayne Washington is heading for the end zone and a touchdown but is stopped short by the Steelers defense including Ryan Shazier in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Steelers' Tyson
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Steelers' Tyson Alualu in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception late in the fourth
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers Joe Haden pulls down an interception but two
Steelers Joe Haden pulls down an interception but two penalties on the Pittsburgh defense negate the interception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception and heads up field
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception and heads up field late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the huddle
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the huddle with his offense right before a touchdown pass in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Theo Riddick scrambles up field during a run
Lions' Theo Riddick scrambles up field during a run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate heads up field after a reception
Lions' Golden Tate heads up field after a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Punter Sam Martin returns from injury and kicks during
Punter Sam Martin returns from injury and kicks during the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception in front
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception in front of Steelers Artie Burns in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate leaps for a reception over Steelers'
Lions' Golden Tate leaps for a reception over Steelers' Sean Davis but fumbles the ball on the way down with Pittsburgh recovering in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate's fumble lands right in the hands
Lions' Golden Tate's fumble lands right in the hands of Steelers' Artie Burns in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Artie Burns celebrate his recovery of Lions
Steelers' Artie Burns celebrate his recovery of Lions Golden Tate's fumble in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hands off the
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hands off the ball to running back Le"Veon Bell in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a reception before
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a reception before being dragged down by Lions Quandre Diggs in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is able to stay on his feet
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is able to stay on his feet after a reception, losing Steelers Mike Hilton in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate puts on the brakes and stays in
Lions' Golden Tate puts on the brakes and stays in bounds, gaining a few more yards after a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Artie Burns is able to tip an end zone pass
Steelers' Artie Burns is able to tip an end zone pass out of the hands of Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
On third down, Lions' Darius Slay gets called for interference
On third down, Lions' Darius Slay gets called for interference on a pass intended for Steelers' Eli Rogers, giving Pittsburgh the first down and allowing them to run out the clock in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching the earlier games with her friends celebrating her 28th birthday and the Detroit Lions on Sunday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Lions Al 'Bubba' Baker and Robert Porcher make
Former Lions Al 'Bubba' Baker and Robert Porcher make their way down the tunnel before the game as former Detroit players gather on the sidelines before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine Love with Lions fan Iasha Hamell outside Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says hello to Lions coach Jim Caldwell on the sidelines with other former players before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents,
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents, Lions fans, his father, Rob Steingold of Grand Rapids, at left, while they fans tailgate in Greektown before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater gets a pat on the helmet by
Lions kicker Matt Prater gets a pat on the helmet by former Lion Dre Bly during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek chats with
Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek chats with former Lion Stephen Tulloch on the sidelines during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland,
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland, takes a selfie in front of Ford Field before Sunday Night Football.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders chats
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders chats with former Detroit quarterback Erik Kramer on the sidelines.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse City but born in Detroit, show their teams' pride. Ben switched to a Steelers fan when his was young and Misty is a Steelers fan unless they are playing Detroit, "In out house we cheer for the Steelers but when the Lions are playing, I always cheer for them."  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman William Gay
Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman William Gay chats with Steelers corner back Williams Gay on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride,
Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride, with style, outside Ford Field before the NFL's Sunday night football with the Detroit Lions taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Lions receiver TJ Jones just tries to go with the flow.

    And on Sunday night, that led to the third-year pro having a career day on the national stage in a 20-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field.

    Jones was targeted eight times in the passing game – tied for the second most on the team with Golden Tate – and finished with four catches for a career-high 88 yards. Jones’ previous high in a single game was 63 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 this season — a mark he surpassed in the first half alone with 65 yards.

    Heading into the prime-time showdown, Jones said approached it just like he did every game — thinking that he’s going to have a larger role in the offense.

    “Any time I'm able to step on the field, whether it's five plays a game or 50, I'm taking every play as it being my last,” Jones said. “I go into the game with the same mindset that in those five plays, I could get five passes or in the 50 plays I could get five passes.

    “So, I think it's just mentally being strong and not letting how many ever plays I'm playing either psyche me out or get me too riled up.”

    Wojo: Lack of a backfield brute bites Lions

    With Tate dinged up and battling through a shoulder injury, Jones said he put it upon himself to step up when called upon but focused on feeling the game out and making the plays as they came.

    “I'm the type of person if I get too riled up or I think too much into it, I overthink it and that's when you may drop a ball or you overthink a route and run the wrong route,” Jones said. “I just try to keep in the back of my mind that, yes, my role may be a little expanded due to injuries but not to overthink it."

    With his mind at ease, Jones made a pair of impressive catches along the sideline and managed to hang onto one of them despite taking a big hit.

    In total, he finished with three catches of 20-plus yards, including a long of 34 yards, and was nearly able to come down with a toe-dragging touchdown in the second quarter.

    “It was fun to make plays,” Jones said. “It was fun to be out there to make some big plays, have some bigger catches, but at the end of the day the loss overshadows it so you can only be so happy when your team doesn't come out with the win.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/jamesbhawkins

