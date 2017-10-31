Steelers 20, Lions 15
Lions' Golden Tate covers his face with his helmet
Lions' Golden Tate covers his face with his helmet after fumbling the ball with Steelers' Artie Burns recovering late in the fourth quarter of the 20-15 Pittsburgh victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 29, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates with teammates after passing from the end zone to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster who took it all the way down the field for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception in the end zone with Steelers' Sean Davis defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Antonio Brown pulls down a touchdown reception
Steelers' Antonio Brown pulls down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Miles Killebrew in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T. J. Jones pulls down a first down reception
Lions' T. J. Jones pulls down a first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs celebrates after bringing down
Lions' Quandre Diggs celebrates after bringing down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Justin Hunter tips a reception into the air
Steelers' Justin Hunter tips a reception into the air and Lions' Darius Slay just misses intercepting in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay can't intercept a tipped ball intended
Lions' Darius Slay can't intercept a tipped ball intended for Steelers' Justin Hunter in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis can't stop a pass from reaching
Lions' Jarrad Davis can't stop a pass from reaching Steelers' Jesse James for a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin is all smiles after corralling a
Lions' Glover Quin is all smiles after corralling a fumble for Detroit in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a long first down reception
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a long first down reception all alone along the Steelers sideline with head coach Mike Tomlin looking on in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception in the end zone with Steelers' Sean Davis defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception in the end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Steelers' Le'Veon
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster is all alone on the sidelines
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster is all alone on the sidelines for a long complete pass on the first play by the Steelers offense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate is taken down by Steelers' Vince
Lions' Golden Tate is taken down by Steelers' Vince Williams and Ryan Shazier in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't look happy
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't look happy after Detroit picked up a penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts the ball through the
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts the ball through the uprights to tie the game at 3 in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers'
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers' Antonio Brown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Steelers' Le'Veon
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works through the
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works through the Steelers defense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford thinks running back
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford thinks running back Dwayne Washington is heading for the end zone and a touchdown but he's stopped short by the Steelers defense including Sean Davis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Dwayne Washington is heading for the end zone
Lions' Dwayne Washington is heading for the end zone and a touchdown but is stopped short by the Steelers defense including Ryan Shazier in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Steelers' Tyson
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Steelers' Tyson Alualu in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception late in the fourth
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers Joe Haden pulls down an interception but two
Steelers Joe Haden pulls down an interception but two penalties on the Pittsburgh defense negate the interception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception and heads up field
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception and heads up field late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the huddle
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the huddle with his offense right before a touchdown pass in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates with teammates after passing from the end zone to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster who took it all the way down the field for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Theo Riddick scrambles up field during a run
Lions' Theo Riddick scrambles up field during a run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate heads up field after a reception
Lions' Golden Tate heads up field after a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Punter Sam Martin returns from injury and kicks during
Punter Sam Martin returns from injury and kicks during the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception in front
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception in front of Steelers Artie Burns in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate leaps for a reception over Steelers'
Lions' Golden Tate leaps for a reception over Steelers' Sean Davis but fumbles the ball on the way down with Pittsburgh recovering in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate leaps for a reception over Steelers'
Lions' Golden Tate leaps for a reception over Steelers' Sean Davis but fumbles the ball on the way down with Pittsburgh recovering in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate's fumble lands right in the hands
Lions' Golden Tate's fumble lands right in the hands of Steelers' Artie Burns in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Artie Burns celebrate his recovery of Lions
Steelers' Artie Burns celebrate his recovery of Lions Golden Tate's fumble in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hands off the
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hands off the ball to running back Le"Veon Bell in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a reception before
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a reception before being dragged down by Lions Quandre Diggs in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is able to stay on his feet
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is able to stay on his feet after a reception, losing Steelers Mike Hilton in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate puts on the brakes and stays in
Lions' Golden Tate puts on the brakes and stays in bounds, gaining a few more yards after a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Artie Burns is able to tip an end zone pass
Steelers' Artie Burns is able to tip an end zone pass out of the hands of Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
On third down, Lions' Darius Slay gets called for interference
On third down, Lions' Darius Slay gets called for interference on a pass intended for Steelers' Eli Rogers, giving Pittsburgh the first down and allowing them to run out the clock in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching the earlier games with her friends celebrating her 28th birthday and the Detroit Lions on Sunday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Lions Al 'Bubba' Baker and Robert Porcher make
Former Lions Al 'Bubba' Baker and Robert Porcher make their way down the tunnel before the game as former Detroit players gather on the sidelines before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine Love with Lions fan Iasha Hamell outside Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says hello to Lions coach Jim Caldwell on the sidelines with other former players before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents,
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents, Lions fans, his father, Rob Steingold of Grand Rapids, at left, while they fans tailgate in Greektown before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater gets a pat on the helmet by
Lions kicker Matt Prater gets a pat on the helmet by former Lion Dre Bly during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek chats with
Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek chats with former Lion Stephen Tulloch on the sidelines during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland,
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland, takes a selfie in front of Ford Field before Sunday Night Football.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders chats
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders chats with former Detroit quarterback Erik Kramer on the sidelines.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse City but born in Detroit, show their teams' pride. Ben switched to a Steelers fan when his was young and Misty is a Steelers fan unless they are playing Detroit, "In out house we cheer for the Steelers but when the Lions are playing, I always cheer for them."  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman William Gay
Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman William Gay chats with Steelers corner back Williams Gay on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride,
Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride, with style, outside Ford Field before the NFL's Sunday night football with the Detroit Lions taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have dropped three in a row and are headed to Lambeau Field on Monday for a prime-time matchup with the Packers. There's a lot at stake in the game, which is critical to the Lions' chances in the NFC North.

    As we roll into the week, let's get things started with a mailbag.

    You’re the GM, What return do you want for Eric Ebron?

    — Sham Van Gundy (@shamshammgod) Oct. 30, 2017

    Realistically, the Lions should be able to net a fifth-round pick for Ebron, given his age, talent, cheap 2017 salary and an option year in 2018, if he finds success in a new scheme.

    Which is closer to the truth: Lions are a good team that is underperforming or Lions aren't that talented, 3-4 is where they should be?

    — Bill Isanhart (@waisanhart) Oct. 30, 2017

    They under-perform in what seems to be a different area each week, and the team's lack of consistency, across the board, is reflective of the roster's average talent and the coaching staff's limitations to compensate for it. The Lions are part of a large middle class in the NFL, which could finish the year between 6-10 and 10-6, depending on a handful of plays in one-score games.

    Last year, Detroit made many of those plays in the closing minutes of games, finishing with 10 wins and a playoff berth. This year, they've come up just short on a few, not getting across the goal line against Atlanta, not coming up with a late stop against Carolina and sputtering in the red zone against Pittsburgh.

    How much do the Lions miss Boldin in the red zone, with Golladay not getting on the field much this year?

    — superlight (@bradleyreiter) Oct. 30, 2017

    The Lions' red zone issues have progressive gotten worse over the course of the season. They started with four straight touchdowns the first two weeks, and before playing the Steelers, ranked sixth in the NFL with a 60-percent touchdown rate on trips inside the 20. But after the 0-for-5 showing Sunday, that's now at 45 percent, which ranks 25th.

    This isn't a single-player issue, unless we're talking about a game-changing talent like Calvin Johnson. The team has had blocking issues, the receivers aren't getting regular separation and the play-calling has been suspect. Could Anquan Boldin have helped finish an unsuccessful drive or three this season? Sure, but so could a healthy Kenny Golladay. Or maybe even a healthy Taylor Decker, alleviating some pass-rush pressure or getting push on a power run to the left side.

    The Lions have to work with the talent they have available and need to reverse this troubling trend in a hurry or risk the season slipping away.

    On 2nd down from the 1, no one lined to the right of the Center. It looked like Stafford could have walked right in. Why we passing??

    — Brian Sheehy (@BrianSheehy_) Oct. 30, 2017

    I can only speculate what Stafford saw pre-snap that led to him not checking into a quarterback sneak, or if that was even an option. I can only tell you that you're correct, there does appear to have been an opportunity there. But given the minimal push the heart of the offensive line was getting that game, I can also understand why they wouldn't try it.

    The quarterback sneak is an underutilized tool in Stafford's game, and maybe it's something they'll look to incorporate more after they review the film from the game.

    The Lions dropped their third straight to fall to 3-4 after failing to convert any of their five red zone trips into a touchdown.

    did jace get any snaps last night?

    — Kalsarikännit Al ❕ (@LethalSax) Oct. 30, 2017

    Two snaps, no targets for Jace Billingsley.

    So, Fauria? Could he actually help in the Red Zone? Asking for a friend.

    — Greg Durkee (@Durkee971) Oct. 30, 2017

    Joseph Fauria hasn't appeared in a game in nearly three years and hasn't been on a practice squad since Dec., 2015. I'm skeptical when 32 NFL teams are taking a constant pass. I have no idea what he has left in the tank.

    That said, you better believe he's waiting by the phone for an opportunity.

    Is there cap space to take the Suh contract if Miami wants to unload him? Would a similar deal to Oswieller be reasonable??

    — G (@GarrettSagen) Oct. 30, 2017

    It probably wouldn't be too difficult to find room for the $5.9 million Ndamukong Suh has remaining this season, but I'm not sure how he would fit long-term, with $17-million and $19-million cap hits the next two years.

    I've also read the reports the Dolphins plan to cut ties with Suh after this season, something they've denied, but with a 4-3 record, I can't imagine they're looking to punt on the current campaign.

    I don't know how Suh would fit into the current locker room's culture, but make no mistake about it, he's still a dominant player who could make a significant difference up front.

    Left guard or center - which is the bigger need for the Lions? Anyway to get update on Hyde Jr, we drwft DE in 1st couple of rounds 18’

    — James Sonntag (@James_Sonntag) Oct. 30, 2017

    I don't think it matters, as long as you upgrade one of the spots. The most likely scenario, given Travis Swanson is about to become an unrestricted free agent with a market that could reach $10 million per year, is to allow him to walk and draft the best-available interior lineman in the middle rounds. If that ends up being a guard, move Graham Glasgow to center. If it's a center, keep Glasgow at guard. Then sign a cheap, experienced veteran to backup both spots.

    As for Hyder, I don't have an update. Recovery from an Achilles tear is typically around six months. He won't be back until the 2018 season. Regardless, it wouldn't hurt to add another pass rusher early in the draft, if the board falls that way.

    Why are they using ZZ and Washington on passing downs instead of AA or Riddick? Wouldn't 2 elite receivers help more than pass blocking?

    — KuehnObservations (@KuehnObserve) Oct. 30, 2017

    That's not exclusively the case, but you have seen it a bit more against opponents like Carolina and Pittsburgh. It's indicative of how much respect Detroit has for the pass rush of those teams (as well as some concerns about their own protection). And while Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington have bigger frames to better handle blocking responsibilities, Riddick and Abdullah have both shown steady growth in that role. I, too, hate seeing both of those players off the field. You take away a dynamic checkdown option having them on the sideline.

    Possibility we trade for a RB that can actually get a 3rd and 1 or 4th and 1??

    — doug mccready (@dgmccready) Oct. 30, 2017

    Pretty low. The Lions are more likely to give Tion Green a shot than go out and acquire a sixth back at the deadline.

    When is Calvin going to play his next game?

    — C.J. Davis (@WildboarCJD) Oct. 30, 2017

    I'm 98.6-percent confident saying never.

    Some people on my timeline were mentioning that Stafford was yelling at JBC on the sideline. I didn’t catch it. Any video to verify?

    — Fire Avila (@captainmike_09) October 30, 2017

    They showed a brief clip before a commercial break of the two talking, shortly after the team settled for a 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. I wouldn't characterize it as yelling. The two were clearly talking about why a play call failed. Both look frustrated, but as the camera panned away, Cooter was putting his arm on Stafford's shoulder as if to say, "We'll get them next time."

    Not caught on camera was a slightly more animated conversation between Stafford and wide receivers coach Robert Prince. Stafford didn't have much to say about the exchange after the game, but it's possible they were having to shout because of how loud the crowd was with the defense fighting for a stop.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/Justin_Rogers

