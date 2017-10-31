Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made an end-of-the-roster move along the offensive line on Tuesday, signing former Green Bay Packers guard Don Barclay and waiving offensive tackle Dan Skipper.
Barclay comes with a wealth of experience, having appeared in 62 games, starting 24, over the past four seasons. He suffered an ankle injury this preseason and was waived off injured reserve last week. He’ll provide the Lions with needed depth up front, following a season-ending injury to Tim Lelito.
Skipper, who was on the active roster for a week, played 10 offensive snaps Sunday against the Steelers, filling in while right tackle Rick Wagner was briefly sidelined with an ankle sprain.
jdrogers@detroitnews.com
twitter.com/Justin_Rogers
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs