Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers look at the state of the Lions heading into their Monday night showdown against the Packers.
3:20 Justin Rogers discusses the Lions red-zone difficulties against the Steelers.
5:00 Wojo and Niyo talk about the Lions offense.
10:15 Rogers makes his predictions for the Lions-Packers game.
11:15 Wojo and Niyo make their forecasts for the Lions-Packers game.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs