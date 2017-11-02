Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers break down the Lions' loss to the Steelers and what lies ahead against the Packers on Monday night. Detroit News

Allen Park – Ameer Abdullah is frustrated.

That much was evident Thursday as he spoke with reporters about the offense’s struggles, specifically when asked what the Lions could do to improve their running game in the red zone.

“Call them, for one,” Abdullah said about running plays inside the opponent’s 20. “We’re good at what we do. Once we kind of hone in on that, that’s when we become a good team.”

Despite his frustrated tone, Abdullah said it’s not his job to tell the coaches what to do.

“Their job is to design what’s best for the situation,” he said. “My job is to execute under any circumstance.

“It’s a little frustrating when you’ve got a bunch of playmakers not seeing every facet showing up every single day.”

On a personal level, Abdullah’s usage stretches outside the red zone.

According to NFL Research, Abdullah has only played five offensive snaps on third down this season. He hasn’t registered a single carry in those situations.

“Like I say, it just depends on the situation,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “We use our guys where we think they fit in particular games. There may be some games where he may get some. There may be others that he doesn’t.”

In comparison, Theo Riddick has been on the field for 59 third-down snaps, Zach Zenner has 24 and Dwayne Washington 15.

On the season, Abdullah leads the Lions in rushing with 369 yards on 101 attempts.