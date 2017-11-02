Lions left tackle Taylor Decker, right, has been a spectator this season, but could return to action Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions won’t rule out Taylor Decker returning to the lineup this Monday, against the Green Bay Packers.

“We’ll see,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “We’re not putting any limitations on it. It could be two weeks from now, three weeks from now. We’ll see.”

Decker returned to practice Wednesday after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list. He had been sidelined nearly five months after offseason shoulder surgery.

The Lions have badly missed the second-year left tackle, who played all 1,037 of the team’s offensive snaps as a rookie last year. With Decker out, the Lions have struggled to run the ball and protect quarterback Matthew Stafford. The team’s 3.5 yards per carry ranks 28th, and only three teams have allowed more sacks than the Lions’ 25.

Punter Sam Martin was able to play in a game the week he returned from the non-football injury list, but there’s far more endurance required to play in the trenches for 70 snaps. The final call won’t be made by Decker or the coaching staff, but the team’s doctors.

“It’s a progression for him, but glad to have him back, obviously,” Caldwell said. “When he’ll play will depend on when the doctors feel good about his progress and where he is, but good to have him out there.”

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who suffered a similar shoulder injury to Decker this offseason, played in a game 18 days after he returned to practice earlier this season.

