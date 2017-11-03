The Lions' Quandre Diggs takes down the Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the second quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – Detroit Lions defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson escaped an additional fine from the NFL after he was ejected for throwing a punch against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Several of his teammates weren’t so lucky.

The altercation, at the end of the Lions’ 20-15 loss to the Steelers, came on a kneel-down. Robinson aggressively fired through the line on the snap, and after the whistle, took an open palm strike to the facemask from Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. As several players pushed and argued, Robinson threw a pair of punches at guard Ramon Foster.

Pouncey also wasn’t fined for the incident, but Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden and defensive ends Cornelius Washington and Jeremiah Valoaga were each fined $3,037 for leaving the bench during the skirmish.

Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs suffered a bigger dent to his check, getting docked $24,309 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jesse James, who was considered defenseless. Steelers safety Sean Davis was fined the same amount for a similar hit on Lions receiver Marvin Jones.

