Kenny Golladay (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – Kenny Golladay hasn’t played since Week 3 and coach Jim Caldwell, sticking with personal policy, isn’t commenting on the hamstring injury that continues to sideline the Detroit Lions’ rookie receiver.

But being absent from the lineup for long stretches can add a mental challenge to the physical one, and with that, Caldwell is pleased with Golladay’s attitude.

“I don’t think that’s exclusive to simply rookies,” Caldwell said. “You’re out for an extended period of time, it takes you a while to get back up to speed and it retards development.

“He’s got the right attitude – that’s probably how I’d tell you,” Caldwell said. “He’s approaching it the right way.”

The offense wasn’t exactly consistent when Golladay was in the lineup, but the first-year receiver showed the potential for making a big play in the season-opening win against Arizona.

Then, in the first two games he was out, the team failed to top 200 yards passing. It would seem his return to the lineup would, at the very least, add a missing dimension to the attack.

“We have a lot of guys who can make plays,” Caldwell said. “One of things I’ve mentioned, we don’t wait for the cavalry. We got enough guys that can get it done and just have to continue to make that happen.”

Golladay suffered a setback with his injury last week and was ruled out before the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He remained sidelined to start this week of practice, but was doing some running on the side with a trainer during the session.

The Lions play in Green Bay on Monday night.