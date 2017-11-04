Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 3. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Kenny Golladay is back. Kind of.

The Lions rookie receiver returned to practice Saturday, participating in individual drills during the portion of the season open to the media. It was the first time he practiced since suffering a setback with his hamstring injury last week.

Golladay hasn’t appeared in a Game since Week 3, when he strained the hamstring in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. In three games with the Lions, the third-round pick has caught seven balls for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Only offensive tackle Greg Robinson remains sidelined. That leaves Brian Mihalik in line for a second consecutive start at the blindside.

There also remains a slight possibility Taylor Decker could be added to the active roster before Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He returned to practice Wednesday after spending the first seven weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list following an offseason shoulder surgery.

