Darius Slay

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of Monday's Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers game.

Justin Rogers: If the Lions can't beat Brett Hundley, who threw for 87 yards in his first start, they don't deserve to contend for the NFC North. Yeah, the young QB got a bye week to get ready, but the door is open for a rare win in Lambeau. Lions, 24-14

James Hawkins: No Aaron Rodgers, no problem, right? We’ve seen this rodeo before with Green Bay’s backup QB lighting up the Lions at Lambeau Field. But the Lions are desperate – for a win, for pressure on the quarterback and for some form of red-zone offense. After falling short in a game they should’ve won last week, the Lions will find a way to pull through in a game it has to win to avoid falling further behind in the NFC North race. Lions, 20-16

John Niyo: The last time the Lions were favored at Lambeau Field, they got undressed by the Packers' backup quarterback. If it happens again, you can go ahead write them off this season. I don't think it'll happen again. Lions, 24-20

Bob Wojnowski: On this trip to Lambeau, at least the Lions don’t have to worry about one ghost, Aaron Rodgers. That’s a good place to start, as long as they take advantage of backup Brett Hundley’s inexperience and propensity for interceptions. The Lions have the playmakers in the secondary, Darius Slay Jr. and Glover Quin, to make Hundley pay. This is a game Matthew Stafford has to control, right through the red zone, and I think he will. Lions, 27-20

