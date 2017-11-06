Lions receiver Kenny Golladay missed his fifth straight game Monday night with a hamstring injury. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Green Bay, Wis. — The Detroit Lions will be without rookie receiver Kenny Golladay for a fifth straight game Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Golladay continues to nurse a hamstring injury. He returned to practice on Friday, in a limited capacity, and was ruled doubtful for the matchup.

Also out for the Lions: Safety Don Carey, linebacker Steve Longa, defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga, offensive tackle Greg Robinson and running backs Zach Zenner and Tion Green.

It’s the first time this season Valoaga, an undrafted rookie out of UNLV, has been inactive. That means Jacquies Smith, who recorded 13.5 sacks from 2014-15, will make his debut with the Lions.

Also active for Detroit is former Green Bay offensive lineman Don Barclay, who signed with the team last week.

The Lions did not add Taylor Decker to the active roster prior to the Monday afternoon deadline. The team’s starting left tackle, who began practicing this week after missing training camp and the first seven weeks of the regular season following shoulder surgery, will look to get medical clearance before next Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

