Lions 30, Packers 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions' Ameer Abdullah celebrates with teammates after
Lions' Ameer Abdullah celebrates with teammates after touchdown in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ameer Abdullah scores over the Packers' Kevin
Lions' Ameer Abdullah scores over the Packers' Kevin King in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
After an impressive first offensive drive by the Packers,
After an impressive first offensive drive by the Packers, Lions' A'Shawn Robinson gets a hand on a field goal attempt, leaving Green Bay with no points on the board, in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Davonte Adams pulls in a first down reception
Packers' Davonte Adams pulls in a first down reception in front of Lions' Kevin Lawson in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis and A'Shawn Robinson drag down
Lions' Jarrad Davis and A'Shawn Robinson drag down Packers' Aaron Ripkowski along the sidelines in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Cheri Thornton and Jeremiah Ledbetter can't
Lions' Cheri Thornton and Jeremiah Ledbetter can't stop Packers quarterback Brett Hundley from picking up a first down in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tahir Whiteheads brings down Packers quarterback
Lions' Tahir Whiteheads brings down Packers quarterback Brett Hundley in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson dances off the field after
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson dances off the field after blocking a field goal attempt in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a reception along the
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a reception along the sidelines in front of Packers' Davon House but is ruled out. Due to a Packer penalty on the play, Detroit retained possession in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tahir Whiteheads brings down Packers quarterback
Lions' Tahir Whiteheads brings down Packers quarterback Brett Hundley in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Golden Tate skips through the Packers defense
Lions Golden Tate skips through the Packers defense to pick up a first down in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Darius Slay and injured Packers quarterback Aaron
Lions Darius Slay and injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk on the field during warmups before Monday Night Football between Detroit and Green Bay at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved in the Monday Night Football show warms up before the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers take to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and former Green
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and former Green Bay Packer, Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang back at Lambeau Field for the first time since coming to Detroit in the off season.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the not-yet-frozen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the not-yet-frozen tundra of Lambeau Field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions fan seem to think a Detroit take over at Lambeau
Lions fan seem to think a Detroit take over at Lambeau Field tonight for Monday Night Football in Green Bay.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and former Green
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and former Green Bay Packer, Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang back at Lambeau Field for the first time since coming to Detroit in the off season.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers chats with
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers chats with Lions players on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved in the Monday Night Football show, warms up on the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young chats with
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young chats with Lions Ezekiel Ansah before Monday Night Football in Green Bay.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved in the Monday Night Football show warms up on the field with Lions punter Sam Martin looking on, eventually getting a picture with Challenger.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Green
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay sidelines during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Ezekiel Ansah runs during warmups.
Lions Ezekiel Ansah runs during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Lions
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford chat on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Darius Slay Miles Killebrew talk on the field
Lions Darius Slay Miles Killebrew talk on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Green Bay — The last time the Lions came to Lambeau Field and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t play, they couldn’t get the job done. Not this time.

    In front of a prime-time audience, the Lions romped to a 30-17 victory, stopping a three-game skid. Taking advantage of some early breaks and a red-hot offense, the Lions (4-4) never trailed in the NFC North showdown.

    The Packers (4-4) had a chance to take the lead on the opening possession, efficiently driving 58 yards on 15 plays before stalling in Lions territory after the defense’s pass rush kicked into high gear. Settling for a 38-yard field goal attempt, long snapper Derek Hart, making his debut, fired it low to the holder. That led to a low trajectory on Mason Crosby’s kick, which was blocked by defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson.

    The Lions looked intent on giving it right back after their first two offensive plays lost yardage and a deep pass to Golden Tate was caught but ruled out of bounds on third down. But Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels lost his cool, headbutting center Travis Swanson at the end of that play.

    BOX SCORE: Lions 30, Packers 17

    The personal foul gave the Lions a fresh set of downs and the offense caught fire from there. Four plays later, quarterback Matthew Stafford laid a pretty pass to Marvin Jones down the right sideline for a 25-yard touchdown.

    After forcing a three-and-out, the Lions worked it back into Packers territory, setting up a 55-yard field goal attempt for Matt Prater. But the boot came up just short, careening off the crossbar and giving the Packers excellent starting field position.

    But Detroit’s defense forced another quick stop when cornerback D.J. Hayden knocked away a third-down throw intended for Davonte Adams.

    As the Lions took over at their own 8-yard line following a holding call on the punt, running back Ameer Abdullah started and finished a 13-play, 91-yard touchdown drive.

    Abdullah gained 18 yards on three touches to open the series, Tate kept the drive alive with a 17-yard, toe-tapping third-down conversion and Abdullah pounded out 15 yards on three carries, including a 4-yard score around the right end, to seal the deal. The touchdown put the Lions up, 14-0.

    The Packers managed to put three on the board before the half, driving 12 plays in just under three minutes. Quarterback Brett Hundley threw a risky third-down pass to the middle of the field with no timeouts, but the Packers were able to rush their field-goal unit onto the field for a 35-yard boot as time expired.

    The Lions continued to move the ball coming out of the locker room, netting a 44-yard field goal on the second half’s opening possession and pushing the lead back to 14.

    Detroit blew a chance to blow it open when Abdullah lost a fumble in Green Bay territory and the team’s red-zone issues showed up on the ensuing possession. The Lions were unable to punch it into the end zone with three shots from the 1-yard line.

    Abdullah fumbled again on first down, Theo Riddick was stopped short on second down and Stafford’s sneak was stuffed on third, before Prater kicked a chip shot early in the fourth quarter to make it 20-3.

    The Packers threw one last punch, a 78-yard drive highlighted by a 46-yard catch-and-run slant to Randall Cobb. Hundley punched it in on a sneak from 1 yard out to cut the deficit to 10 with 9:55 remaining.

    The Lions responded with a quick-strike touchdown to put the game away. Against an all-out blitz, Stafford found Riddick on a screen pass, which the back turned into a 63-yard gain. Two plays later, Stafford found Jones on a fade from 11 yards out for the receiver’s second touchdown.

    Stafford was sharp, completing 26 of 33 for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Jones and Tate each went over 100 yards receiving, combing for 14 catches for 220 yards.

    The Lions added a 31-yard Prater field goal after the Packers turned it over on downs. The Packers scored a touchdown on an untimed down after time had expired, a 1-yard run by Jamal Williams.

    The win helped the Lions gain ground on the idle Vikings (6-2) who were on the bye this week. The Lions return home to face the Cleveland Browns next week.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE