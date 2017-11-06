Quandre Diggs and the Detroit Lions defense faces Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley on Monday night. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

It's Week 9, and it might be a must-win situation for the Detroit Lions.

After starting the season at 3-1, the Lions are riding a three-game losing streak entering Monday night's NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers are a game ahead of the Lions in the North, which is led by the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions simply can't afford to fall any farther back.

Though they carry the burden of a losing streak, they'll face a Green Bay team missing one of the game's stars in quarterback Aaron Rodgers. His replacement, Brett Hundley, has struggled mightily in his stead, completing 52.5 percent of his passes (31 of 59) with one touchdown and four interceptions in two games, including one start. The Packers are coming off a bye, however, giving Hundley an extra week to develop a rhythm with the rest of the offense.

2017 DETROIT LIONS SCHEDULE

He would figure to be ripe to be rattled by a pass rush, but the Lions have struggled in recent games to apply any pressure to the quarterback, with just three sacks and nine quarterback hits during their losing streak.

Lions at Packers

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. Monday,

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

TV/radio: ESPN/760

Records: Lions 3-4;

Packers 4-3

Line: Lions by 2

