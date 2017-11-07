Lions 30, Packers 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. had seven receptions for 107
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. had seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's 30-17 victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 6, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ameer Abdullah celebrates with teammates after
Lions' Ameer Abdullah celebrates with teammates after his 4-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ameer Abdullah scores over the Packers' Kevin
Lions' Ameer Abdullah scores over the Packers' Kevin King in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
After an impressive first offensive drive by the Packers,
After an impressive first offensive drive by the Packers, Lions' A'Shawn Robinson (91) gets a hand on a field-goal attempt, leaving Green Bay with no points on the board in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Davante Adams pulls in a first down reception
Packers' Davante Adams pulls in a first down reception in front of Lions' Nevin Lawson in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis and A'Shawn Robinson drag down
Lions' Jarrad Davis and A'Shawn Robinson drag down Packers' Aaron Ripkowski along the sidelines in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Khyri Thornton and Jeremiah Ledbetter can't
Lions' Khyri Thornton and Jeremiah Ledbetter can't stop Packers quarterback Brett Hundley from picking up a first down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tahir Whiteheads brings down Packers quarterback
Lions' Tahir Whiteheads brings down Packers quarterback Brett Hundley in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson dances off the field after
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson dances off the field after blocking a field-goal attempt in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a reception along the
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a reception along the sidelines in front of Packers' Davon House but is ruled out. Due to a Packer penalty on the play, Detroit retained possession in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tahir Whiteheads brings down Packers quarterback
Lions' Tahir Whiteheads brings down Packers quarterback Brett Hundley in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate skips through the Packers defense
Lions' Golden Tate skips through the Packers defense to pick up a first down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions fans seem to think Detroit will take over at
Lions fans seem to think Detroit will take over at Lambeau Field for Monday Night Football in Green Bay.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick cuts through the Packers
Lions running back Theo Riddick cuts through the Packers defense for a first down in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions TJ Jones looks up at the screen after a trick
Lions TJ Jones looks up at the screen after a trick play, a lateral back to quarterback Matthew Stafford ended in a sack in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the third
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate streaks down the sidelines after
Lions' Golden Tate streaks down the sidelines after a reception past Packers' Davon House in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws over the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws over the defense of Packers' Morgan Burnett in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis just misses picking off
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis just misses picking off a tipped Packers pass in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
On fourth-and-two, Lions' Glover Quin and Miles Killebrew
On fourth-and-two, Lions' Glover Quin and Miles Killebrew converge to take down Packers' Randall Cobb to force a turnover on downs in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah still has the ball
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah still has the ball as he is stopped by the Packers defense but after officials reviewed the play, a turnover occurred somewhere in the pile before the whistle sounded in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay plays some tough defense on Packers'
Lions' Darius Slay plays some tough defense on Packers' Jordy Nelson, preventing the reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is upended after a reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is upended after a reception by Packers' Marwin Evans in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Davante Adams pulls in a long reception in
Packers' Davante Adams pulls in a long reception in front of Lions' DJ Hayden in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds a huge hole and
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds a huge hole and heads up field for long first down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a huge first
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a huge first down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a huge first
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a huge first down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Randall Cobb pulls in a reception despite
Packers' Randall Cobb pulls in a reception despite tight defense from Lions' Quandre Diggs in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Brett Hundley is sacked by Lions'
Packers quarterback Brett Hundley is sacked by Lions' Tavon Wilson in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Brett Hundley sits on the ground
Packers quarterback Brett Hundley sits on the ground after being sacked by Lions' Tavon Wilson with teammate Anthony Zettel in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. fights for extra yardage after
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. fights for extra yardage after a reception with Packers' Josh Jones finally bringing him down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. fights for extra yardage after
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. fights for extra yardage after a reception with Packers' Josh Jones finally bringing him down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and offensive coordinator
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter talk on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts three more points on
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts three more points on the board in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception over Packers' Damarious Randall in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception over Packers' Damarious Randall in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception over Packers' Damarious Randall in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception over Packers' Damarious Randall in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception over Packers' Damarious Randall in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay and Packers' Davante Adams greet
Lions' Darius Slay and Packers' Davante Adams greet each other on the field after the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Miles Killebrew slaps hands with fans,
Lions safety Miles Killebrew slaps hands with fans, including a unicorn and a Eagles fan in a pig hoodie after Detroit's victory at Green Bay.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay leaves the field after Detroits'
Lions' Darius Slay leaves the field after Detroits' 30-17 victory over Green Bay.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers chats with
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers chats with Lions' T.J. Lang, one of his former linemen, on the field after Detroit beat Green Bay, 30-17.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay and injured Packers quarterback
Lions' Darius Slay and injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk on the field during warmups before Monday night's game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved in the Monday Night Football show, warms up before the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers take to Lambeau Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive linemen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive linemen T.J. Lang, a former Packer who is back at Lambeau Field for the first time since coming to Detroit in the offseason.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the not-yet-frozen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the not-yet-frozen tundra of Lambeau Field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers chats with
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers chats with Lions players on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved in the Monday Night Football show, warms up on the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young chats with
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young chats with Lions' Ezekiel Ansah before Monday Night Football in Green Bay.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved
Challenger, an American Bald Eagle that will be involved in the Monday Night Football show, warms up on the field with Lions punter Sam Martin looking on, eventually getting a picture with Challenger.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Green
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay sidelines during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah runs during warmups.
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah runs during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Lions
Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford chat on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay and Miles Killebrew talk on the
Lions' Darius Slay and Miles Killebrew talk on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Green Bay, Wis. — It was midway through the third quarter and the Green Bay Packers still had a pulse.

    Down 14 points and at midfield, the Packers faced a fourth-and-2. Going for it was an easy choice and the play call was a good one against the man-coverage look the Lions were showing. Wide receiver Randall Cobb motioned from the far right of the formation and took a pass from quarterback Brett Hundley, a sort of jet sweep.

    Quandre Diggs was responsible for covering Cobb, but lost ground before the snap, having to weave through the natural screens set by his teammates in the second level. Playmaking safety Glover Quin saw it developing early and took a risk, abandoning his deep positioning as the high safety to make a play on Cobb.

    If the Packers ran a fake and looked deep, Quin knew he’d be out of position to help, but he couldn’t let Cobb run free around the end.

    “I saw Randall take off running, and that’s a tough play for a nickel, because he’s kind of running away from him and he’s running through traffic,” Quin said. “So I just started going and once I confirmed he tossed him the ball, tried to run to the alley and make a play. Guys did a good job setting the edge and I was able to shoot it and make the play.”

    Quin was coming downhill before the snap and shot the outside gap at full speed, dropping Cobb in the backfield for a loss and forcing the turnover on downs.

    Quin, who shares the Lions’ lead with three interceptions, said dropping Cobb felt as good as picking off a pass.

    “Oh yeah, that’s a big play,” Quin said. “You know me, I like making big plays. That’s what I like to do.”

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/justin_rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE