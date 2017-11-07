Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the third quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Green Bay — At this point, it’s difficult to keep track of all the records and milestones Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has piled up in his career. The prolific passer hit another one in his team’s 30-17 victory over the Packers Monday night.

Stafford became the fourth player in NFL history to throw for 200 touchdowns before the age of 30 with his 25-yard scoring strike to Marvin Jones in the opening quarter. Stafford joins Dan Marino, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre on the exclusive list.

The 200th touchdown comes in Stafford’s 117th game, the sixth-fastest to the mark. Marino tops the charts at an astounding 89 games, 10 better than the next man on the list, currently sidelined Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Stafford, who turns 30 in February, owns every significant Lions passing record.

