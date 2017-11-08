John Niyo, left, and Bob Wojnowski preview the Lions-Browns game on this week's edition of Lions Lowdown. (Photo: Detroit News)

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski talk about the Lions' win over the Packers, the winless Browns, and why Detroit will make the playoffs this year. Detroit News

Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo pick the Lions to beat the winless Browns in a closer game than you might expect.

Here are some of the other highlights in this week's edition of Lions Lowdown.

►1:25: John Niyo on must-win victory in Green Bay

►3:20: Wojo predicts an NFC North title

►5:00: Browns ranked first against the run

►6:20: Lions running game struggling

►7:10: Ex-Wolverine Jabrill Peppers of the Browns

►9:30: Cleveland QB's lead the NFL with 17 interceptions

►1125: Odds of the Browns going 0-16

►13:00: Lions predictions

►14:00: NFL best bets