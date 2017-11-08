Wide receiver Golden Tate shows off the new T-shirt depicting the Lions' end-zone "Rock 'em Sock 'em" celebration. (Photo: Twitter)

Allen Park – The NFL has relaxed its touchdown celebration rules this year and the Detroit Lions have had plenty of fun with group celebrations. Now, they’re looking to turn their playful antics into a profit.

Five Hundred Level, an apparel manufacturer that describes itself as a “sports fan shop made by the fans, for the fans,” has released its second shirt capturing a Lions’ touchdown celebration – the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots skit from Monday’s win over Green Bay.

I think this is rock ‘em sock ‘em robots. pic.twitter.com/4bxUhVEVyV — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2017





Golden Tate proudly wore the shirt in the locker room before Wednesday’s practice.

The shirt is officially endorsed by the NFLPA and available for $26.99.

Tate acknowledged he’s also part owner of Five Hundred Level, which is at least the second clothing venture where he’s an investor. He is also involved with Rep the Squad, a jersey rental subscription service.

