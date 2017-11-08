Lions rookie linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who had played 20 snaps in previous games, was limited nine snaps in Monday's win over the Packers. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions were down two players during Wednesday’s practice, with defensive end Ziggy Ansah and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin sitting out the session.

Ansah has been dealing with a knee injury all year. He spent all of training camp in the preseason on the physically unable to perform list and hasn’t fully participated in a regular season practice.

Reeves-Maybin’s absence was unexpected. The rookie had played more than 20 snaps each of the past two games, but he was limited to nine in Monday night’s win against the Green Bay Packers. No injury was announced during the game.

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson returned to practice Wednesday. The Taylor Decker replacement at left tackle had been out of action with an ankle injury that he suffered in the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 15.

Brian Mihalik has started at left tackle the past two games for Detroit.

