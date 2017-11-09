CLOSE John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski talk about the Lions' win over the Packers, the winless Browns, and why Detroit will make the playoffs. Detroit News

Lions rookie Jamal Agnew, who has two punt returns for touchdowns this season, is on the ESPN's midseason All-Pro team. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Jamal Agnew’s impact on the Detroit Lions has been immediate, with a pair of punt returns for touchdowns during his rookie season.

It’s enough to earn a spot on ESPN’s midseason All-Pro team as the squad's returner. The team was unveiled Thursday.

Agnew, a fifth-round pick out of San Diego, is averaging 19.4 yards on 15 punt returns, which leads the league among players with at least 10 returns. He returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown in Week 2 against the New York Giants, and added a 74-yarder for a score in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints.

“The rookie has the kind of athletic ability that catches your eyes every time he has the football in his hands,” Field Yates of ESPN writes. “He has a pair of punt-return touchdowns already this season, the most in the NFL. His punt-return average of 19.4 yards is 5.6 yards better than the next qualified returner.”

Agnew also averages 17.4 yards on seven kickoff returns. He's one of just two rookie's on ESPN's team, joining Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who was selected to the "flex" position.

Also making the midseason team is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, a former Central Michigan standout.

“Brown has been the best player at a position that’s saturated with talent,” Yates writes. “There’s not a blip of weakness in his game, as he leads the NFL with 835 receiving yards and 57 catches. He’s arguably as consistent a player as the game has.”