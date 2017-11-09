CLOSE John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski talk about the Lions' win over the Packers, the winless Browns, and why Detroit will make the playoffs. Detroit News

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) has four sacks in three games this season. (Photo: Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)

Allen Park — Myles Garrett has played in just three games and been on the field for a little more than 100 snaps, but the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft has shown enough that the Detroit Lions are wary of the impact he could have this Sunday when the Cleveland Browns come to Ford Field.

“He looks the part on tape,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “That’s for sure. Big, physical guy, got speed, power, plays with a good motor.”

The Browns’ pass-rush has registered just 16 sacks this season, but Garrett has four of them. He’s delivering on his potential right out the gate, but has struggled to stay on the field, missing time with an ankle injury and a concussion.

His productivity as a pass-rusher — approximately a pressure every five snaps — paired with the minimal film on the guy, adds a layer to the challenge for the Lions.

“It’s an interesting deal because he hasn’t played a ton of football,” offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. “Sometimes you have, I don’t know how many, 200, 300 pass rushes of a guy on tape and you can figure out what he likes to do, what he likes to try against offensive tackles, things like that. That’s not necessarily the case with Myles Garrett.”

The Lions have surrendered 26 sacks this year, which ranks tied for 25th in the NFL, but have cleaned up some of their protection issues coming out of the bye. Stafford was dropped behind the line only three times the past two games.

Garrett rushes exclusively from the right side. It’s unclear who the Lions will have out there Sunday to match up against him at left tackle. It’s possible Taylor Decker is activated off the physically unable to perform list. He’ll have two weeks of practice under his belt prior to Sunday’s game.

If he’s not ready, Greg Robinson, who started the first six games, returned to practice on Wednesday after missing two weeks with an ankle injury. Brian Mihalik has started the past two on the blindside.

