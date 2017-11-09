Lions guard T.J. Lang is in concussion protocol, head coach Jim Caldwell said Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — T.J. Lang is in concussion protocol. Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell made that announcement at the conclusion of his Thursday press conference.

The injury was suffered during the team’s 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, but symptoms didn’t manifest until Wednesday’s practice. Lang was listed on the report as limited with an illness.

The Lions had a similar incident with center Travis Swanson last year. After playing every snap of the team’s early December game against the New Orleans Saints, Swanson was put in concussion protocol later that week. It was serious enough he missed the final four games of the regular season, as well as the team’s playoff game in Seattle.

Lang has a history of concussions. In a 2015 conference call with Detroit reporters, he spoke about how troubling they can be.

“Yeah, I’ve had my fair share,” Lang said. “I think I’ve had three or four, and they’re scary to go through. I went through one in Pittsburgh this preseason. They’re scary. It was middle of the game, I was kind of looking around and for about 10, 15 seconds I had no idea where I was. And that kind of scared me.

“I’ve never had something where I’ve had memory loss like that, but it’s something that it’s, to me it’s part of the game. It is a scary thing, but everybody in this league knows the risk that they have by going out there and playing this game.”

Signed to a three-year deal this offseason, Lang has started seven games for the Lions this season. He missed one contest with a back injury.